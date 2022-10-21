Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Infosys Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:29 2022-10-21 am EDT
1501.85 INR   +0.06%
04:07aIndia's Mphasis says deal win trend intact in medium term
RE
10/20Infosys Secures IT Transformation Contract from CIRCOR International
MT
10/20India's Coforge posts Q2 profit beat as deal wins remain intact
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Mphasis says deal win trend intact in medium term

10/21/2022 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian IT solutions provider Mphasis has a reasonable proportion of large contracts in its pipeline and expects its current trend of new deal wins to continue over the medium term, despite macro headwinds, a top company official said on Friday.

The Bengaluru-based company said it won new deals worth $302 million, including two large deals worth $110 million, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30.

While the growth was flat with the first quarter, it was an improvement from the roughly 13% sequential drop in new contract value won in the first quarter.

"We have seen customer conversations remain healthy and investment being on top of their mind," Chief Financial Officer Manish Dugar told Reuters in an interview.

"There is reason to believe that total contract value should remain at the current levels, or grow for sure in the medium term. But the confidence is more in the immediate 12-month period."

Mphasis, early on Friday, reported second-quarter profit rose nearly 23% to 4.18 billion Indian rupees ($50.6 million), while revenue from operations increased 22.7% to 35.2 billion rupees, boosted by the deal wins.

India's IT services industry was one of the top benefactors during the pandemic as several businesses rushed towards digitising infrastructures and adopted remote or hybrid working policies. However, top-tier IT firms have given cautious forecasts so far amid the economic uncertainty globally.

While No.1 Tata Consultancy Services said clients are taking longer to decide on bigger deals, Infosys tightened its full-year forecast and Wipro gave a disappointing current-quarter outlook.

Dugar said many companies were looking for technology-led efficiency improvements and better customer experience.

"Every chief information officer is at this point in time looking at prioritisation of funds towards business transformation."

"That's another reason for seeing an increased demand from our customers."

Mphasis shares have fallen about 37% this year through Thursday's close, more than the broader Nifty IT index's 26.5% decline. ($1 = 82.6950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFOSYS LIMITED 0.11% 1501.85 Delayed Quote.-20.49%
MPHASIS LIMITED 1.75% 2147.15 End-of-day quote.-36.78%
NIFTY IT 1.06% 28344.15 Delayed Quote.-26.84%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -0.50% 3142 Delayed Quote.-15.54%
WIPRO LIMITED 0.91% 381.45 End-of-day quote.-46.67%
All news about INFOSYS LIMITED
04:07aIndia's Mphasis says deal win trend intact in medium term
RE
10/20Infosys Secures IT Transformation Contract from CIRCOR International
MT
10/20India's Coforge posts Q2 profit beat as deal wins remain intact
RE
10/19Infosys : Disclosure Of Results Of Operations And Financial Condition - Form 6-K
PU
10/18Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
10/18Inflation drives global firms eastward in Europe in search of cost savings
RE
10/14BMO Capital Adjusts Infosys' Price Target to $20 from $21, Keeps Market Perform Rating
MT
10/14Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
10/14Cowen Trims Infosys' Price Target to $18 From $19, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
10/14Indian Indices End on Positive Note on Friday; Infosys Jumps 4%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFOSYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 469 B 17 771 M 17 771 M
Net income 2023 245 B 2 963 M 2 963 M
Net cash 2023 247 B 2 989 M 2 989 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,8x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 6 296 B 76 156 M 76 156 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
EV / Sales 2024 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 345 218
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 1 500,90 INR
Average target price 1 715,20 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohit Joshi Co-President
Ravi Kumar Singisetti Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nilanjan Roy Chief Financial Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.49%76 156
ACCENTURE PLC-36.85%164 942
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.54%139 738
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.01%115 878
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.93%95 301
SNOWFLAKE INC.-48.62%55 675