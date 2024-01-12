TCS, India's top IT exporter, and Infosys, both reported larger-than-expected revenue in the third quarter.
Their rise also sent the Nifty IT index up 2.7%.
(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1,600.8 INR
|+7.13%
|+4.42%
|+3.72%
|04:51am
|India's TCS, Infosys jump on upbeat results, lift IT stocks
|RE
|04:02am
|India's Nifty 50 set for muted start with IT stocks in focus
|RE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|36,425.25 PTS
|+4.87%
|+1.28%
|-
|3,876.6 INR
|+3.78%
|+3.70%
|162 B $
|2,490.44 PTS
|+0.30%
|+4.70%
|-
|1,600 INR
|+7.08%
|+4.40%
|75 773 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+3.70%
|75 773 M $
|-0.84%
|217 B $
|+2.18%
|162 B $
|-0.85%
|147 B $
|+1.02%
|96 776 M $
|+11.44%
|67 730 M $
|-1.70%
|65 004 M $
|+4.12%
|48 669 M $
|-0.86%
|36 779 M $
|-1.43%
|34 419 M $