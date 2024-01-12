BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's top IT services providers Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys rose between 3% and 4.5% on Friday after their results indicated a possible end to persisting sluggish demand.

TCS, India's top IT exporter, and Infosys, both reported larger-than-expected revenue in the third quarter.

Their rise also sent the Nifty IT index up 2.7%.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)