benefited from a wave of digital transformation sweeping across the globe.

Net profit rose to 99.26 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) in the three months to March 31 from 92.46 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped to 505.91 billion rupees from 437.05 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 75.8390 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)