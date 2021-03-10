Indian shares end higher for third straight day; Infosys top boost

BENGALURU, March 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares notched their
third straight session of gains on Wednesday, lifted by Infosys
and other heavyweight information technology names, while auto
stocks snapped a losing streak.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.51% to
close at 15,174.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex
advanced 0.50% to end at 51,279.51. The Nifty and Sensex have
now gained 1.59% and 1.73%, respectively, this week.
A rebound in broader Asian markets from a two-month low also
buoyed sentiment.
In domestic trading, nearly all major sectors rose.
The Nifty IT index closed 1.67% higher, with
Infosys Ltd gaining 1.7% and providing the top boost
to the Nifty 50.
The Nifty Auto Index ended up 0.91%, after
falling for five straight sessions. The index was supported by
data from an industry body that showed India's total passenger
vehicle sales and two-wheeler sales for February rose 17.9% and
10.2%, respectively.
Shares of solar panels and solar cells makers such as
Borosil Renewables Ltd and Indosolar Ltd
closed up between 4.3% and 4.6%.
India will levy an import tax on solar modules and cells
from April next year to boost local manufacturing, Reuters
reported on Tuesday.
The Nifty energy index was among the few sectors
to end in the red, shedding 0.28% and adding to its losses from
the previous session.
Markets are closed on Thursday for a holiday.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)