Indian shares slip from record highs as IT firms drag ahead of earnings

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday
after hitting record highs in the previous session as IT stocks
lost ground ahead of quarterly results, while weak global cues
over inflation worries and an energy crunch also dampened
sentiment.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.15% at 17,921.10,
while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.17% to 60,033.69 by
0515 GMT. Both indexes had scaled record peaks in the previous
session.
Flush with liquidity and aided by factors such as COVID-19
vaccinations and easing restrictions, Indian markets have
outperformed their Asian peers this year.
"Although there is money, there is a bit of caution because
global markets are a bit shaky ... so investors are waiting to
see how earnings will pan out," said Deepak Jasani, head of
retail research at HDFC Securities in Mumbai.
The Nifty IT index fell 1.5%, with sector
heavyweight Infosys losing 1.2% a day before quarterly
results. HCL Technologies, due to report results on
Thursday, was down 4.4%.
Tata Consultancy Services, which kicked off IT
earnings last week, fell 1%. Analysts have flagged indications
of moderating deal wins and margin pressure in future quarters.
Lender ICICI Bank slipped 1.1% and was the top
drag on the Nifty's private bank index, which lost
0.5%.
Nifty auto stocks, however, rose 1.3% to their
highest level since May 2018 as Tata Motors extended
gains for a fourth straight session to add 4.8%. On Monday, the
Jaguar Land Rover maker said global wholesales in the second
quarter were up 24% from a year earlier.
Jewellery maker Titan Company rose 3.2% and was
among the top gainers, riding on hopes of better business during
the upcoming festive season, when Indians make big-ticket
purchases.
Investors are also awaiting retail inflation data due later
in the day, with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting inflation
to have eased again in September.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)