Indian shares slip from record highs as IT firms drag ahead of earnings

10/12/2021 | 01:34am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday after hitting record highs in the previous session as IT stocks lost ground ahead of quarterly results, while weak global cues over inflation worries and an energy crunch also dampened sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.15% at 17,921.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.17% to 60,033.69 by 0515 GMT. Both indexes had scaled record peaks in the previous session.

Flush with liquidity and aided by factors such as COVID-19 vaccinations and easing restrictions, Indian markets have outperformed their Asian peers this year.

"Although there is money, there is a bit of caution because global markets are a bit shaky ... so investors are waiting to see how earnings will pan out," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities in Mumbai.

The Nifty IT index fell 1.5%, with sector heavyweight Infosys losing 1.2% a day before quarterly results. HCL Technologies, due to report results on Thursday, was down 4.4%.

Tata Consultancy Services, which kicked off IT earnings last week, fell 1%. Analysts have flagged indications of moderating deal wins and margin pressure in future quarters.

Lender ICICI Bank slipped 1.1% and was the top drag on the Nifty's private bank index, which lost 0.5%.

Nifty auto stocks, however, rose 1.3% to their highest level since May 2018 as Tata Motors extended gains for a fourth straight session to add 4.8%. On Monday, the Jaguar Land Rover maker said global wholesales in the second quarter were up 24% from a year earlier.

Jewellery maker Titan Company rose 3.2% and was among the top gainers, riding on hopes of better business during the upcoming festive season, when Indians make big-ticket purchases.

Investors are also awaiting retail inflation data due later in the day, with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting inflation to have eased again in September. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED -4.21% 1244.75 Delayed Quote.37.71%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -0.67% 707.95 Delayed Quote.33.31%
INFOSYS LIMITED -0.93% 1674.2 Delayed Quote.34.65%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -0.64% 164 Delayed Quote.77.32%
SENSEX 30 0.13% 60135.78 Real-time Quote.25.77%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -1.11% 3652.65 Delayed Quote.28.74%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 8.54% 415.65 End-of-day quote.126.27%
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED 0.24% 2363.3 End-of-day quote.50.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 185 B 15 716 M 15 716 M
Net income 2022 220 B 2 922 M 2 922 M
Net cash 2022 300 B 3 980 M 3 980 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,3x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 7 086 B 93 925 M 93 998 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
EV / Sales 2023 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 267 953
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 1 690,95 INR
Average target price 1 884,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohit Joshi Co-President
Ravi Kumar S. Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nilanjan Roy Chief Financial Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED34.65%93 925
ACCENTURE PLC25.00%205 845
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.37.48%193 740
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.78%128 371
SNOWFLAKE INC.11.41%94 338
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.17.00%87 149