Infosys Appoints Nitin Paranjpe as an Independent Director

Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next generation digital services and consulting, today announced the appointment of Nitin Paranjpe (DIN: 00045204) as an Independent Director of the Company, effective January 01, 2024. This appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, and is for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Mr. Nitin Paranjpe is currently the Non-Executive Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), and also the Chief People and Chief Transformation Officer at Unilever PLC. He has been a member of the Unilever Executive Leadership since October 2013. Prior to this, he was Unilever's Chief Operating Officer (COO) responsible for delivering its global results.

Nitin joined HUL (then Hindustan Lever Limited), in 1987, where he held various roles in marketing and sales, before being appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, India, and Executive Vice President for Unilever, South Asia, in April 2008.

He has been the recipient of many awards in recognition of his contribution to business and industry. For his efforts in blazing a trail for diversity, he won the GG2 Hammer Award in 2019. In 2020, he was given a Kindness Award by the Women of the Future Network in recognition of his leadership, guidance, and empathy. He is a member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken NV, Chinmaya Mission Advisory Council and the WeSchool Innovation Advisory Board.

Nitin holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in Marketing from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management in Mumbai.

Welcoming Nitin to the Board, D. Sundaram, Lead Independent Director and Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Infosys, said, "We are delighted that Nitin Paranjpe joins the Board of Infosys. His vast international experience in sales, marketing and general management will add significant value to the Company. His expertise in business operations and human resource management , having been the CEO of HUL and COO, CHRO of the global corporation, Unilever, will be a great asset to the Board and management."

Welcoming Nitin to the Board, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys, said, "I am extremely happy to welcome Nitin Paranjpe as a member of Infosys Board. Nitin brings with him global business perspectives and deep insights into matters of leadership and business transformation. I look forward to his valuable contributions."

