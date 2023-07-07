O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Infosys Ltd, código ISIN BRI1FOBDR005, em referência ao comunicado de 17/04/2023, informa que o valor definitivo do(a) Dividendos divulgado pelo Depositário do Programa do ADR foi de USD 0,213172000, cujo pagamento será realizado em 11/07/2023 e considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8794 - 14/04/2023, corresponde a R$
0,424104985 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Infosys Ltd (Company), ISIN BRI1FOBDR005, in reference to Notice to Shareholders released in 17/04/2023, hereby informs the Final BRL Rate per BDR of the Dividendos distribution announced by the Depositary. Considering the FX Rate 4,8794 - 14/04/2023, the Final BRL Rate per BDR to be distributed is 0,424104985.
Terão direito a este recebimento os titulares de BDRs em 31/05/2023.
O livro esteve fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 01/06/2023 até 02/06/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 10,92% de IR, 0,38% de IOF, 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3, bem como eventuais taxas deduzidas pelo emissor do ADR.
A tabela abaixo contém o detalhamento do fator a ser pago:
The payment will be completed on 11/07/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 31/05/2023.
Books were closed for issuances and cancelations from 01/06/2023 to 02/06/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 10,92% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee, including other Depositary Services Fees deducted by the ADR Issuer.
Please find below further details on the Final BRL Rate per BDR
Fator Bruto USD
Gross USD Rate
0,213172000
Fator Líquido USD
Net USD Rate
0,08994713
Paridade (Lastro:BDR)
Ratio (Underlying :
1:2
BDR)
Fator Bruto BRL
Gross BRL Rate
0,438889728
Fator Líquido BRL
Net BRL Rate
0,424104985
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
Infosys Limited is an information services company, their end-to-end business solutions include:
- consulting and systems integration comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies;
- business IT services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation services, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management;
- products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property led innovation, including Finacle TM, our banking product, which offers solutions to address core banking, mobile banking and e-banking needs of retail, corporate and universal banks worldwide;
- newer areas such as cloud computing, enterprise mobility and sustainability.
Net sales break down by market between finance (32%), retail and logistics (14.6%), telecommunications services (12.5%), energy and utilities (11.9%), manufacturing industry (11%), technology (8.2%), life sciences, health care and insurance (7%) and other (2.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: India (2.9%), North America (61.7%), Europe (24.8%) and other (10.6%).