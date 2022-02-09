Infosys : Collaborates with Qualtrics to Help Enterprises Deliver Personalized Experiences

Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category. Infosys has established a Qualtrics center of excellence, to bring solutions on Qualtrics to the market. These solutions are a part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and help clients improve their customer, employee, and supplier experiences.

While Infosys is creating competencies across all Qualtrics solutions, there is a focused collaborative effort in two key areas. The first is towards improving procurement experience for suppliers and buyers to effectively address issues with global and complex supply chains and the second is towards providing better internal technology experiences for employees.

Infosys solutions built on Qualtrics' 'EmployeeXM™ for IT' and 'XM for Suppliers' enable organizations to deliver personalized experiences by capturing and analyzing experience data from the two groups. The solutions built on EmployeeXM for IT helps HR and IT leaders understand how employees feel about their technology experience at work, ranging from IT services to software. This helps organizations improve employee engagement, collaboration, and productivity. To further enhance employee experience, Infosys will pair EmployeeXM for IT with ServiceNow IT Service Management, enabling companies to connect their business operations and service delivery data with employee feedback about their internal IT services.

Infosys leverages XM for Suppliers to help procurement, finance, and supply chain leaders improve the efficiency of their procurement processes by combining operational data from an organization's SAP solutions with real-time supplier insights from Qualtrics. This solution helps improve buyers' productivity, their relationship with suppliers and improve the satisfaction of internal customers of procurement function.

Dinesh Rao, EVP, and Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, Infosys, said, "Companies are increasingly focused on making data-driven decisions based on real-time customer and employee insights. We are delighted to engage with Qualtrics, and together help organizations develop and implement experience management solutions and capabilities which improve process effectiveness and deliver better business outcomes."

Recently, Infosys collaborated with Syngenta, a leading science-based agri-tech company, to implement multiple Qualtrics solutions and its integration with the SAP ERP solution. Guillaume Manchelle, Global Head of Customer Services and Customer Master Data at Syngenta, said, "Syngenta, a leading global provider of seeds and crop protection products, is a client of Infosys, where the Qualtrics XM Platform™ was integrated with the SAP solution to improve the B2B customer experience."

"Experience management has become key to business success as customers and employees have higher expectations than ever," said R.J. Filipski, Global Head of Ecosystem, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics' collaboration with Infosys will help organizations around the world deliver great experiences at scale by understanding their customers, employees and suppliers and taking action on their feedback."

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information, please contact:PR_Global@infosys.com