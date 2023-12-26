UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

For the month of December, 2023

Infosys Limited

Electronics City, Hosur Road, Bengaluru - 560 100, Karnataka, India. +91-80-2852-0261

Infosys Limited, a company organized under the laws of the Republic of India ("Infosys", or the "Company"), hereby furnishes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission this Report on Form 6-K regarding the intimation dated December 23, 2023 pertaining to an update that in continuation to the disclosure made by Infosys vide letter dated September 14, 2023, titled "Company update" with respect to a Memorandum of Understanding with a global company which was subject to parties entering into a Master Agreement. The global company has now elected to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding and the parties will not be pursuing the Master Agreement.

