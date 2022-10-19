Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Infosys Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-19 am EDT
1485.45 INR   -1.21%
10/18Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
10/18Inflation drives global firms eastward in Europe in search of cost savings
RE
10/14BMO Capital Adjusts Infosys' Price Target to $20 from $21, Keeps Market Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infosys : Disclosure Of Results Of Operations And Financial Condition - Form 6-K

10/19/2022 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022

Commission File Number 001-35754

Infosys Limited

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Not Applicable

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Electronics City, Hosur Road, Bangalore - 560 100, Karnataka, India. +91-80-2852-0261

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F þ Form 40-F o

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) : o

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) : o

TABLE OF CONTENTS

DISCLOSURE OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION
SIGNATURES
INDEX TO EXHIBITS
EXHIBIT 99.1
EXHIBIT 99.2
EXHIBIT 99.3
EXHIBIT 99.4
EXHIBIT 99.5
EXHIBIT 99.6
EXHIBIT 99.7
EXHIBIT 99.8
EXHIBIT 99.9
EXHIBIT 99.10

DISCLOSURE OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

Infosys Limited ("Infosys" or "the Company" or "we") hereby furnishes the United States Securities and Exchange Commission with copies of the following information concerning our public disclosures regarding our results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

The following information shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

On October 13, 2022, we announced our results of operations for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022. We issued press releases announcing our results under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") in U.S. dollars and Indian rupees, copies of which are attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively.

On October 13, 2022, we held a press conference to announce our results, which was followed by a question and answer session. The transcript of this press conference is attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.3.

We have also made available to the public on our web site, www.infosys.com, a fact sheet that provides details on our profit and loss account summary for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (as per IFRS); revenue by client geography offering, business segment, revenue by offering; information regarding our client concentration; employee information and metrics; and consolidated IT services information. We have attached this fact sheet to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.4.

On October 13, 2022, we also held a teleconference with investors and analysts to discuss our results. The transcripts of the teleconference are attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.5.

We placed form of releases to stock exchanges and advertisements in certain Indian newspapers concerning our results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, under Ind AS. A copy of the release to the stock exchanges and the advertisement is attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.6.

We have made available to the public on our web site, www.infosys.com, the following: Audited Interim Condensed Financial Statements in compliance with IFRS in US dollars and the Auditors Report; Audited Interim Condensed Financial Statements in compliance with IFRS in Indian Rupees and the Auditors Report; Audited Interim Ind AS Condensed Standalone Financial Statements and the Auditors Report; Audited Interim Ind AS Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and the Auditors Report for the quarter September 30, 2022. We have attached these documents to this Form 6-K as Exhibits 99.7, 99.8, 99.9 and 99.10, respectively.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized

Infosys Limited

/s/ Inderpreet Sawhney

Date: October 19, 2022

Inderpreet Sawhney

General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

INDEX TO EXHIBITS

Exhibit No. Description of Document
99.1 IFRS USD press release
99.2 IFRS INR press release
99.3 Transcript of October 13, 2022 press conference
99.4 Fact Sheet regarding Registrant's Statement of Profit and Loss for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (as per IFRS); revenue by Business Segment, revenue by Offering, Client Geography, information regarding Client Concentration; Employee Information and Metrics and Consolidated IT Services Information
99.5 Transcript of October 13, 2022 earnings call
99.6 Form of release to stock exchanges and advertisement placed in Indian newspapers
99.7 Audited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Infosys Limited and its Subsidiaries in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in US Dollars and the Auditors Report thereon
99.8 Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Infosys Limited and its Subsidiaries in compliance with IFRS in Indian Rupees and the Auditors Report thereon
99.9 Audited Interim Condensed Financial Statements of Infosys Limited for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) and Auditors Report thereon.
99.10 Audited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Infosys Limited and its subsidiaries in compliance with INDAS for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and Auditors Report there on and the Auditors Report thereon

Disclaimer

Infosys Limited published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:44:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFOSYS LIMITED
10/18Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
10/18Inflation drives global firms eastward in Europe in search of cost savings
RE
10/14BMO Capital Adjusts Infosys' Price Target to $20 from $21, Keeps Market Perform Rating
MT
10/14Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
10/14Cowen Trims Infosys' Price Target to $18 From $19, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
10/14Indian Indices End on Positive Note on Friday; Infosys Jumps 4%
MT
10/14INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end higher as Infosys, banks climb
RE
10/14Nomura Adjusts Infosys' Price Target to 1,640 Indian Rupees From 1,610 Rupees, Keeps at..
MT
10/14Infosys Posts Higher Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit, Revenue
MT
10/14INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit one-week high as Infosys, banks boost
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFOSYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 469 B 17 845 M 17 845 M
Net income 2023 245 B 2 976 M 2 976 M
Net cash 2023 247 B 3 002 M 3 002 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,8x
Yield 2023 2,63%
Capitalization 6 231 B 75 690 M 75 690 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
EV / Sales 2024 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 345 218
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 1 503,70 INR
Average target price 1 715,20 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohit Joshi Co-President
Ravi Kumar Singisetti Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nilanjan Roy Chief Financial Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.34%76 620
ACCENTURE PLC-36.30%166 373
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.88%139 767
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.02%111 037
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.69%97 602
SNOWFLAKE INC.-48.88%55 397