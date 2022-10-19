Infosys : Disclosure Of Results Of Operations And Financial Condition - Form 6-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022

Infosys Limited

Electronics City, Hosur Road, Bangalore - 560 100, Karnataka, India. +91-80-2852-0261

TABLE OF CONTENTS

DISCLOSURE OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

Infosys Limited ("Infosys" or "the Company" or "we") hereby furnishes the United States Securities and Exchange Commission with copies of the following information concerning our public disclosures regarding our results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

The following information shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

On October 13, 2022, we announced our results of operations for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022. We issued press releases announcing our results under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") in U.S. dollars and Indian rupees, copies of which are attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively.

On October 13, 2022, we held a press conference to announce our results, which was followed by a question and answer session. The transcript of this press conference is attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.3.

We have also made available to the public on our web site, www.infosys.com, a fact sheet that provides details on our profit and loss account summary for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (as per IFRS); revenue by client geography offering, business segment, revenue by offering; information regarding our client concentration; employee information and metrics; and consolidated IT services information. We have attached this fact sheet to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.4.

On October 13, 2022, we also held a teleconference with investors and analysts to discuss our results. The transcripts of the teleconference are attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.5.

We placed form of releases to stock exchanges and advertisements in certain Indian newspapers concerning our results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, under Ind AS. A copy of the release to the stock exchanges and the advertisement is attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.6.

We have made available to the public on our web site, www.infosys.com, the following: Audited Interim Condensed Financial Statements in compliance with IFRS in US dollars and the Auditors Report; Audited Interim Condensed Financial Statements in compliance with IFRS in Indian Rupees and the Auditors Report; Audited Interim Ind AS Condensed Standalone Financial Statements and the Auditors Report; Audited Interim Ind AS Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and the Auditors Report for the quarter September 30, 2022. We have attached these documents to this Form 6-K as Exhibits 99.7, 99.8, 99.9 and 99.10, respectively.

