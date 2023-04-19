Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Infosys Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:19 2023-04-19 am EDT
1232.20 INR   -2.16%
12:21pInfosys : Disclosure Of Results Of Operations And Financial Condition - Form 6-K
PU
11:10aIT, Auto Stocks Lead Asian Equities Wednesday Trading
MT
07:45aIndian Equities End Lower Midweek; HCL Technologies Slips
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infosys : Disclosure Of Results Of Operations And Financial Condition - Form 6-K

04/19/2023 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023

Commission File Number 001-35754

Infosys Limited

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Not Applicable

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Electronics City, Hosur Road, Bangalore - 560 100, Karnataka, India. +91-80-2852-0261

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F þ Form 40-F o

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) : o

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) : o

TABLE OF CONTENTS

DISCLOSURE OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION
SIGNATURES
INDEX TO EXHIBITS
EXHIBIT 99.1
EXHIBIT 99.2
EXHIBIT 99.3
EXHIBIT 99.4
EXHIBIT 99.5
EXHIBIT 99.6
EXHIBIT 99.7
EXHIBIT 99.8
EXHIBIT 99.9
EXHIBIT 99.10

DISCLOSURE OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

Infosys Limited ("Infosys" or "the Company" or "we") hereby furnishes the United States Securities and Exchange Commission with copies of the following information concerning our public disclosures regarding our results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.

The following information shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

On April 13, 2023, we announced our results of operations for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023. We issued press releases announcing our results under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") in U.S. dollars and Indian rupees, copies of which are attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively.

On April 13, 2023, we held a press conference to announce our results, which was followed by a question and answer session. The transcript of this press conference is attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.3.

We have also made available to the public on our website, www.infosys.com , a fact sheet that provides details on our profit and loss account summary for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (as per IFRS); revenue by client geography offering, business segment, revenue by offering; information regarding our client concentration; employee information and metrics; and consolidated IT services information. We have attached this fact sheet to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.4.

On April 13, 2023, we also held a teleconference with investors and analysts to discuss our results. The transcripts of the teleconference are attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.5.

We placed form of releases to stock exchanges and advertisements in certain Indian newspapers concerning our results of operations for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, under Ind AS. A copy of the release to the stock exchanges and the advertisement is attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.6.

We have made available to the public on our website, www.infosys.com, the following: Audited Interim Condensed Financial Statements in compliance with IFRS in US dollars and the Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023; Audited Interim Financial Statements in compliance with IFRS in Indian Rupees and the Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023; Audited Ind AS Condensed Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023; Audited Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2023; Audited Ind AS Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023; Audited Ind AS Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2023. We have attached these documents to this Form 6-K as Exhibits 99.7, 99.8, 99.9 and 99.10 respectively.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized

Infosys Limited

/s/ Inderpreet Sawhney

Date: April 19, 2023

Inderpreet Sawhney

General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

INDEX TO EXHIBITS

Exhibit No. Description of Document
99.1 IFRS USD press release
99.2 IFRS INR press release
99.3 Transcript of April 13, 2023 press conference
99.4 Fact Sheet regarding Registrant's Statement of Profit and Loss for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (as per IFRS); revenue by Business Segment, revenue by Offering, Client Geography, information regarding Client Concentration; Employee Information and Metrics and Consolidated IT Services Information
99.5 Transcript of April 13, 2023 earnings call
99.6 Form of release to stock exchanges and advertisement placed in Indian newspapers
99.7 Audited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Infosys Limited and its Subsidiaries in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in US Dollars and the Auditors Report thereon
99.8 Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Infosys Limited and its Subsidiaries in compliance with IFRS in Indian Rupees and the Auditors Report thereon
99.9 Audited Interim Condensed Financial Statements of Infosys Limited for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) and Auditors Report thereon and Audited Financial Statements of Infosys Limited for the year ended March 31, 2023 in compliance with INDAS and Auditors Report thereon
99.10 Audited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Infosys Limited and its subsidiaries in compliance with INDAS for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 and Auditors Report thereon and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for Infosys Limited and its subsidiaries for the year ended March 31, 2023 in compliance with INDAS and Auditors Report thereon

Attachments

Disclaimer

Infosys Limited published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 16:20:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INFOSYS LIMITED
12:21pInfosys : Disclosure Of Results Of Operations And Financial Condition - Form 6-K
PU
11:10aIT, Auto Stocks Lead Asian Equities Wednesday Trading
MT
07:45aIndian Equities End Lower Midweek; HCL Technologies Slips
MT
07:33aBritish govt publishes PM Sunak and other ministers' interests
RE
01:16aINDIA STOCKS-IT stocks drag Indian shares lower
RE
12:09aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued after weak start to Q4 earnings
RE
04/18Indian shares set for muted open after weak start to Q4 earnings
RE
04/18Asian Equities Move Marginally Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
04/18INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse gains dragged by IT slide
RE
04/18INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher aided by autos, financials
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFOSYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 481 B 18 057 M 18 057 M
Net income 2023 247 B 3 011 M 3 011 M
Net cash 2023 236 B 2 876 M 2 876 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 2,89%
Capitalization 5 113 B 62 323 M 62 323 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
EV / Sales 2024 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 343 234
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 1 232,20 INR
Average target price 1 525,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nilanjan Roy Chief Financial Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
Anand Swaminathan Executive VP-Communications, Media & Technology
Inderpreet Sawhney Chief Compliance Officer & Group General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.50%63 696
ACCENTURE PLC4.92%176 804
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.87%139 641
SIEMENS AG13.55%127 920
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.28%115 910
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.67%90 047
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer