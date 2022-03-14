Infosys : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

TO ALL STOCK EXCHANGES
BSE LIMITED
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED
NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE
March 14, 2022
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares
This is to inform that the Company has allotted 8,05,081 equity shares on March 10, 2022, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees as hereunder:
4,94,632 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan;
3,10,449 equity shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.
Consequently, on March 10, 2022, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to ₹ 21,033,693,205/- divided into 4,206,738,641 equity shares of ₹5/- each.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely,
For Infosys Limited
A. G. S. Manikantha
Company Secretary
