Infosys : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

March 14, 2022

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares

This is to inform that the Company has allotted 8,05,081 equity shares on March 10, 2022, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees as hereunder:

4,94,632 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan;

3,10,449 equity shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

Consequently, on March 10, 2022, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to ₹ 21,033,693,205/- divided into 4,206,738,641 equity shares of ₹5/- each.

