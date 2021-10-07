Infosys : Foundation Asha Nivas Dharamshala Inaugurated at the Tata Memorial Centre Campus

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), today announced the inauguration of the 'Infosys Foundation Asha Nivas Dharamshala' (rest house), at The Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) campus of Tata Memorial Centre, in Navi Mumbai.

The Infosys Foundation Asha Nivas, built to provide accommodation to underprivileged patients and their attendees, is a thirteen-storey building, with a built-up area of 2,30,850 sq. ft. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of INR 80 crore, and was inaugurated virtually by Shri. Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with Chief Guest, Mrs. Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation. Shri. K.N. Vyas, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy & Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Dr. R.A. Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, were also present virtually during the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, said, "Treatment of Cancer is extremely expensive, and many people find it beyond their means to afford sustainable medical care. Infosys Foundation has been dedicated towards providing healthcare facilities to underprivileged communities in India, and the Infosys Foundation Asha Nivas is one such step towards supporting patients and their families in taking care of their ancillary costs, such as accommodation, when they travel for treatment. We are very happy that this dharamshala is now ready and that we have been able to be a part of Tata Memorial Centre's vision."

Dr. R A Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, said, "We are privileged to have organizations such as the Infosys Foundation taking steps to provide accommodations to underprivileged patients and their attendees through the inauguration of the Infosys Foundation Asha Nivas Dharamshala in our campus. This initiative will play a significant role in boosting India's healthcare ecosystem. We thank Infosys Foundation for its support and assistance in our endeavour."

This initiative further adds to Infosys Foundation's efforts to expand hospital and quarantine facilities and ensure proper medical treatment for the public. Over the last one and a half years, Infosys committed a total of INR 200 Crore for Covid relief efforts across India. The Infosys Foundation also set up a 150-bed Covid care hospital in Bengaluru, in partnership with the state government. The Foundation recently supported the construction of a 75,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art, multi-disciplinary Outpatient Department (OPD) block at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, and a Silver Jubilee medical block at the Ramakrishna Sevashrama in Pavagada, Karnataka.

Established in 1996, the Infosys Foundation supports programs in the areas of education, rural development, healthcare, arts and culture, and destitute care. Its mission is to work in remote regions of several states in India. The Infosys Foundation takes pride in working with all sections of society, selecting projects with infinite care, and working in areas that are traditionally overlooked by society at large. For more details, please log on: https://www.infosys.com/infosys-foundation

