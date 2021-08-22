Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Infosys Limited
  News
  Summary
    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/20 07:14:09 am
1732.95 INR   -0.03%
07:39aINFOSYS : India's finance minister summons Infosys CEO over online tax portal glitches
RE
08/20Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
08/18Asian ADRs Flat in Wednesday Trading
MT
Summary 
Summary

Infosys : India's finance minister summons Infosys CEO over online tax portal glitches

08/22/2021 | 07:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has summoned Infosys Ltd Chief Executive Salil Parekh to explain tech glitches in an online tax portal developed by the company, the country's income tax department said on Sunday.

The Income Tax department, an arm of India's Ministry of Finance, said in a tweet Parekh would be asked to explain why after 2-1/2 months since the launch of the new e-filing portal, glitches have not been resolved.

"Since 21/08/2021, the portal itself is not available," Income Tax India said in a tweet.

A message on the website read "Portal is going through a maintenance. Inconvenience caused is regretted."

Infosys did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Sitharaman had tweeted to Infosys and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani a day after the launch of the e-filing portal in June, asking for grievances and glitches to be resolved, and to "not let down our taxpayers".

Nilekani had replied saying Infosys expected the portal to stabilise during the week, and was working to resolve glitches.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on INFOSYS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 1 184 B 15 929 M 15 929 M
Net income 2022 221 B 2 977 M 2 977 M
Net cash 2022 306 B 4 120 M 4 120 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 7 351 B 98 866 M 98 867 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,95x
EV / Sales 2023 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 267 953
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 1 732,95 INR
Average target price 1 765,39 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohit Joshi Co-President
Ravi Kumar S. Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nilanjan Roy Chief Financial Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED38.00%98 866
ACCENTURE PLC27.35%210 946
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.24.34%177 092
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.51%124 687
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.19.82%89 515
SNOWFLAKE INC.-5.23%78 968