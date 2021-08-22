Infosys : India's finance minister summons Infosys CEO over online tax portal glitches

The Income Tax department, an arm of India's Ministry of Finance, said in a tweet Parekh would be asked to explain why after 2-1/2 months since the launch of the new e-filing portal, glitches have not been resolved.

"Since 21/08/2021, the portal itself is not available," Income Tax India said in a tweet.

A message on the website read "Portal is going through a maintenance. Inconvenience caused is regretted."

Infosys did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Sitharaman had tweeted to Infosys and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani a day after the launch of the e-filing portal in June, asking for grievances and glitches to be resolved, and to "not let down our taxpayers".

Nilekani had replied saying Infosys expected the portal to stabilise during the week, and was working to resolve glitches.

