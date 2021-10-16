Infosys : Karnataka to Host the First Infosys Foundation India International Challenge 2021

Karnataka is all set to host to the first-ever India International Challenge 2021 Badminton Tournament supported by Infosys Foundation the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY). The tournament will be conducted under the auspices of the Karnataka Badminton Association (KBA) from October 19-24, 2021.

The event is organized by the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) at the world-class, state-of-the-art multi-sports campus, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Yelahanka, Bengaluru under the aegis of the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Badminton Asia Confederation (BAC) and the Badminton Association of India (BAI). The tournament carries a prize purse of US$25,000.

Around 300 shuttlers across India and four other countries will battle it out at this prestigious and annual international badminton event which is in its 13th year now. Previously this used to be held in Mumbai at the CCI Courts every year. Ms. Jayashree Nair from Bahrain has been nominated by the BWF/BAC as the referee for the 2021 edition.

The qualifying rounds of the tournament will be held on October 19-20, 2021 followed by the main draw rounds from October 21-23, 2021. The finals are scheduled to be held on October 24, 2021.

The tournament will see ace shuttlers compete in all 5 formats of the game, including Men's and Women's Singles, Men's and Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

Subhankar Dey and Kiran George (in the Men's Singles), and Aakarshi Kashyap and Mugda Agrey (in the Women's Singles), are the top 2 seeds in their respective categories.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Mr. P. Rajesh, Hon. Secretary of KBA said, "It is indeed exciting for us to be hosting this prestigious event for the first time ever in the history of Karnataka Badminton. I have no doubt that this will give a tremendous fillip to the game in our state and look forward to a keenly contested competition during the coming week."

Mrs. Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, said, "I am delighted that this event is going to be held after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. Infosys Foundation is happy to support this international ranking event for upcoming badminton players to make their mark and also provide additional opportunities for badminton enthusiasts and players from Karnataka, to witness an event of this stature. This partnership with PPBA is an integral part of our efforts to promote long-term excellence in sports across the country."

Mr. Prakash Padukone, Co-Founder, PPBA, said, "PPBA is proud to continue its long tradition of contributing to the growth of badminton as a competitive sport in the country. The Infosys Foundation India International Challenge tournament offers a unique opportunity to young badminton talent who are keen to prove their mettle against both promising and established players on an international platform and gain invaluable international ranking points."

Established in 1996, the Infosys Foundation supports programs in the areas of education, rural development, healthcare, arts and culture, and destitute care. Its mission is to work in remote regions of several states in India. The Infosys Foundation takes pride in working with all sections of society, selecting projects with infinite care, and working in areas that are traditionally overlooked by society at large. For more details, please log on: https://www.infosys.com/infosys-foundation

PPBA has been dedicated to the cause of furthering the growth of Indian badminton since it was launched more than 25 years ago on October 1, 1994. Located in Bengaluru, the Academy is the brainchild of Mr. Prakash Padukone, Mr. Vimal Kumar and Mr. Vivek Kumar all stalwarts of Indian Badminton. PPBA is India's premier trailblazing badminton coaching academy that has groomed successive generations of top notch mens and womens talent in the country since its inception. Presently, the Academy is located at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. For more information, please visit our website: www.ppba.in

PPBA: Manjesh - +91 98452 70715

Infosys: Rishi Basu