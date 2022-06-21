Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Infosys Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22 2022-06-21 am EDT
1449.90 INR   +2.53%
11:01aEuropean ADRs Rise Sharply in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/17Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
06/15Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infosys Limited Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk

06/21/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR (INFY) is currently at $18.94, up $1.18 or 6.64%


--Would be highest close since June 8, 2022, when it closed at $19.16

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 15, 2020, when it rose 12.46%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 7.19% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 31, 2022, when it rose 8.07%

--Up 0.42% month-to-date

--Down 25.17% year-to-date

--Down 27.71% from its all-time closing high of $26.20 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 8.77% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it closed at $20.76

--Down 27.71% from its 52-week closing high of $26.20 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 7.19% from its 52-week closing low of $17.67 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $18.95; highest intraday level since June 9, 2022, when it hit $19.28

--Up 6.7% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 15, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.16%


All data as of 12:57:33 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1317ET

All news about INFOSYS LIMITED
11:01aEuropean ADRs Rise Sharply in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/17Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
06/15Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
06/14Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/14Infosys Ties Up With Harvard Business Publishing to Provide Educational Tools
MT
06/13Indian shares fall over 2.5%, rupee hits fresh low ahead of inflation data
RE
06/13Inflation fears hammer Indian shares
RE
06/09Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
06/09SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Thursday
MT
06/09Infosys to Provide Information Technology Services to TK Elevator
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFOSYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 422 B 18 206 M 18 206 M
Net income 2023 249 B 3 194 M 3 194 M
Net cash 2023 336 B 4 305 M 4 305 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 2,68%
Capitalization 6 081 B 78 022 M 77 857 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
EV / Sales 2024 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 314 015
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 1 449,90 INR
Average target price 1 918,83 INR
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohit Joshi Co-President
Ravi Kumar Singisetti Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nilanjan Roy Chief Financial Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED-25.09%76 098
ACCENTURE PLC-33.57%174 426
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.74%146 125
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.78%83 666
VMWARE, INC.0.29%48 980
FORTINET, INC.-25.16%43 180