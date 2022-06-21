Infosys Limited Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk

Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR (INFY) is currently at $18.94, up $1.18 or 6.64%

--Would be highest close since June 8, 2022, when it closed at $19.16

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 15, 2020, when it rose 12.46%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 7.19% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 31, 2022, when it rose 8.07%

--Up 0.42% month-to-date

--Down 25.17% year-to-date

--Down 27.71% from its all-time closing high of $26.20 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 8.77% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it closed at $20.76

--Down 27.71% from its 52-week closing high of $26.20 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 7.19% from its 52-week closing low of $17.67 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $18.95; highest intraday level since June 9, 2022, when it hit $19.28

--Up 6.7% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 15, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.16%

All data as of 12:57:33 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1317ET