Infosys : Mrs. Sudha Murty's term as Chairperson of Infosys Foundation extended until December 31, 2021

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, today announced that after an outstanding career in public service, Mrs. Sudha Murty will retire as the Chairperson of Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021, marking a remarkable 25-year journey of selfless dedication to social causes.

Mrs. Sudha Murty was elected as the Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation since its inception in December 1996 and was re-elected to hold this position until October 10, 2020. On the request of the CSR Committee of Infosys Limited, the Trustees of the Infosys Foundation have unanimously elected Mrs. Sudha Murty to continue as Chairperson till December 31, 2021. Mrs. Sudha Murty has graciously accepted this request and will retire on December 31, 2021 on completion of the 25th anniversary of the Infosys Foundation. In the backdrop of the global pandemic the continued presence of Mrs. Sudha Murty will allow the Infosys Foundation to seamlessly transition to a new leadership.

Under the leadership of Mrs. Sudha Murty, Infosys Foundation has supported a number of initiatives that help the underprivileged members of society working in remote areas across India. With a focus on education, healthcare, rural development, destitute care, art & culture, mid-day meal schemes and water projects, the Infosys Foundation has made unparalleled contributions that have positively impacted millions of lives, over the years.

Mrs. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Lead Independent Director and Chair of the CSR Committee, Infosys, said, 'Sudha Murty has been an inspiring pioneer in the field of social service and has anchored the Infosys Foundation on principles of compassionate purpose. Her legacy of personal service will continue to inspire future generations. Thanks to Sudha Murty's visionary leadership, Infosys Foundation has earned the reputation of demonstrating the highest levels of corporate social responsibility. On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Sudha Murty for her unstinted dedication in steering the Infosys Foundation over the years and look forward to her continued guidance.'

Mrs. Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, said, 'I am grateful that I have had the opportunity to walk the path of philanthropy at Infosys Foundation for the last 25 years. The Foundation opened my eyes to the true state of my country and the needs of the common man. The rewarding journey of Infosys Foundation had many supporters - my family, my team at work, the senior management, the various employees, and the beneficiaries themselves. I cherish the memories we have made, and I will continue on my own, on my journey of helping the underprivileged. I wish Infosys Foundation all the best.

When the Foundation started, I was the mother and the Foundation was my child. Today, as I leave, I am satisfied to see that Foundation has become a mother and I the child.'

Established in 1996, the Infosys Foundation supports programs in the areas of education, rural development, healthcare, arts and culture, and destitute care. Its mission is to work in remote regions of several states in India. The Infosys Foundation takes pride in working with all sections of society, selecting projects with infinite care, and working in areas that are traditionally overlooked by society at large. For more details, please log on: https://www.infosys.com/infosys-foundation

