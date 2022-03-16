Log in
    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
Cours en différé.  Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03/17 12:47:33 am EDT
1910.5 INR   +1.12%
Infosys : Newspaper Advertisements

03/16/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
TO ALL STOCK EXCHANGES

BSE LIMITED

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

March 17, 2022

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Notice of Board Meeting - Advertisement

In continuation to our letter dated March 15, 2022 regarding the board meeting notice, please find enclosed copies of the advertisement published in the English and regional (Kannada) newspapers.

This is for your information and records.

It will also be hosted on the Company's website, at www.infosys.com.

Thanking You

Yours Sincerely,

For Infosys Limited

MANIKANTHA AGS

A.G.S. Manikantha

Company Secretary

Digitally signed by MANIKANTHA AGS Date: 2022.03.17 08:45:04 +05'30'

BENGALURU | WEDNESDAY, 16 MARCH 2022

TAKE TWO 7

.

<

16, 2 022

11

Disclaimer

Infosys Limited published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 03:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
