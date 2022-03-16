|
Infosys : Newspaper Advertisements
TO ALL STOCK EXCHANGES
BSE LIMITED
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED
NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE
March 17, 2022
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Sub: Notice of Board Meeting - Advertisement
In continuation to our letter dated March 15, 2022 regarding the board meeting notice, please find enclosed copies of the advertisement published in the English and regional (Kannada) newspapers.
This is for your information and records.
It will also be hosted on the Company's website, at www.infosys.com.
Thanking You
Yours Sincerely,
For Infosys Limited
MANIKANTHA AGS
A.G.S. Manikantha
Company Secretary
Digitally signed by MANIKANTHA AGS Date: 2022.03.17 08:45:04 +05'30'
BENGALURU | WEDNESDAY, 16 MARCH 2022
Disclaimer
Infosys Limited published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 03:50:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
