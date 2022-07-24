Infosys : Outcome of Board Meeting

BSE LIMITED

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

July 24, 2022

Dear Sir, Madam,

Sub: Outcome of Board meeting

This has reference to our letter dated June 28, 2022 regarding the captioned subject. The Board, at their meeting held on July 23-24, 2022, transacted the following items of business:

Financial Results

Approved the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2022; Approved the audited standalone financial results of the Company as per INDAS for the quarter ended June 30, 2022; Approved the audited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per INDAS and IFRS for the quarter ended June 30, 2022;

Other matters

4. Grant of stock incentive units:

Shareholders at the 41st AGM held on June 25, 2022 have reappointed Salil Parekh as the CEO and MD of the Company for a term commencing on July 1, 2022 and ending on March 31, 2027 on the terms and conditions, including the remuneration payable as contained in the 41st AGM Notice.

In line with the shareholders' approval and revised employment contract which is effective July 1, 2022, the Board, on July 24, 2022, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved: