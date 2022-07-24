Log in
    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-22 am EDT
1506.30 INR   -1.74%
1506.30 INR   -1.74%
Infosys : Outcome of Board Meeting

07/24/2022 | 09:44am EDT
TO ALL STOCK EXCHANGES

BSE LIMITED

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

July 24, 2022

Dear Sir, Madam,

Sub: Outcome of Board meeting

This has reference to our letter dated June 28, 2022 regarding the captioned subject. The Board, at their meeting held on July 23-24, 2022, transacted the following items of business:

Financial Results

  1. Approved the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2022;
  2. Approved the audited standalone financial results of the Company as per INDAS for the quarter ended June 30, 2022;
  3. Approved the audited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per INDAS and IFRS for the quarter ended June 30, 2022;

Other matters

4. Grant of stock incentive units:

Shareholders at the 41st AGM held on June 25, 2022 have reappointed Salil Parekh as the CEO and MD of the Company for a term commencing on July 1, 2022 and ending on March 31, 2027 on the terms and conditions, including the remuneration payable as contained in the 41st AGM Notice.

In line with the shareholders' approval and revised employment contract which is effective July 1, 2022, the Board, on July 24, 2022, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved:

  1. The grant of annual performance-based stock incentives (Annual Performance Equity Grant) of Restricted Stock Units (RSU's) amounting to ₹21.75 crore for the financial year 2023 under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan (2015 plan). These RSUs will vest 12 months from the date of grant subject to achievement of certain strategic milestones as determined by the Board. This is in addition to the grants made on May 2, 2022 amounting to ₹13 crore resulting in a total grant of ₹34.75 crore for fiscal 2023.
  2. The grant of annual performance-based stock incentives (Annual performance equity ESG grant) in the form of RSU's covering Company's equity shares having a market value of ₹2 crore as on the date of the grant under the 2015 Plan, which shall vest 12 months from the date of the grant subject to the Company's achievement of certain environment, social and governance milestones as determined by the Board.
  1. The grant of annual performance-based stock incentives (Annual performance Equity TSR grant) in the form of RSU's covering Company's equity shares having a market value of ₹5 crore as on the date of the grant under the 2015 Plan, which shall vest after March 31, 2025 subject to the Company's performance on cumulative relative TSR over the years and as determined by the Board.
    The above RSUs will be granted w.e.f August 1, 2022 and the number of RSU's will be calculated based on the market price at the close of trading on August 1, 2022.

5. Allotment of equity shares pursuant to exercise of RSU's:

Allotted 97,309 equity shares, pursuant to exercise of RSU's by eligible employees as hereunder: - 921 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan;

- 96,388 equity shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

Consequently, on July 24, 2022, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to ₹ 21,038,590,140/- divided into 4,207,718,028 equity shares of ₹5/- each.

The Board meeting was held on July 23 and July 24, 2022. The Board meeting on July 24, 2022 commenced at 2.30 p.m. IST and concluded at 5.40 p.m. We are enclosing herewith the financial results and press release for your information and record. The same will also be made available on the Company's website www.infosys.com.

Yours sincerely,

For Infosys Limited

SURYANARAYANA ANUR

Digitally signed by SURYANARAYANA

GURUGOPALA RAJU

ANUR GURUGOPALA RAJU

MANIKANTHA

MANIKANTHA

Date: 2022.07.24 17:54:34 +05'30'

A.G.S. Manikantha

Company Secretary

37.5% YoY

21.4% YoY

20.0%

4.4% YoY

$1.7 bn

CC Digital growth

5.5% QoQ

Operating margin

Increase in EPS

Large deal TCV

($ terms)

(` terms)

CC Revenue growth

Revenue Growth- Q1 23

Reported

CC

QoQ growth (%)

3.8

5.5

YoY growth (%)

17.5

21.4

Revenues by Offering

Quarter ended ($ mn)

YoY Growth (%)

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Reported

CC

Digital

2,710

2,532

2,040

32.8

37.5

Core

1,734

1,748

1,742

(0.5)

2.4

Total

4,444

4,280

3,782

17.5

21.4

Digital Revenues as % of Total Revenues

61.0

59.2

53.9

Revenues by Business Segments

(in %)

Quarter ended

YoY Growth

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Reported

CC

Financial services

30.6

31.3

33.0

9.0

12.1

Retail

14.5

14.3

15.0

14.0

17.8

Communication

13.0

12.8

12.2

24.7

30.0

Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services

12.4

12.0

12.1

20.2

24.6

Manufacturing

12.1

11.8

9.7

46.5

55.2

Hi-Tech

8.2

8.2

8.3

15.8

16.4

Life Sciences

6.5

6.6

6.8

13.5

15.8

Others

2.7

3.0

2.9

8.1

15.4

Total

100.0

100.0

100.0

17.5

21.4

Revenues by Client Geography

(in %)

Quarter ended

YoY Growth

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Reported

CC

North America

61.8

61.4

61.7

17.8

18.4

Europe

25.0

25.2

24.2

21.9

33.2

Rest of the world

10.6

10.2

11.2

10.5

17.8

India

2.6

3.2

2.9

2.0

5.8

Total

100.0

100.0

100.0

17.5

21.4

www.infosys.com

Page 1 of 3

Client Data

Quarter ended

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Number of Clients

Active

1,778

1,741

1,659

Added during the period (gross)

106

110

113

Number of million dollar clients*

1 Million dollar +

877

853

805

10 Million dollar +

278

275

264

50 Million dollar +

69

64

59

100 Million dollar +

38

38

34

Client contribution to revenues

Top 5 clients

13.0%

11.8%

11.3%

Top 10 clients

20.8%

19.4%

18.8%

Top 25 clients

36.3%

35.4%

34.4%

Days Sales Outstanding

63

67

70

Effort and Utilization - Consolidated IT Services

(in %)

Quarter ended

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Effort

Onsite

24.3

24.0

24.1

Offshore

75.7

76.0

75.9

Utilization

Including trainees

77.6

80.0

83.3

Excluding trainees

84.7

87.0

88.5

Employee Metrics

(Nos.)

Quarter ended

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Total employees

3,35,186

3,14,015

2,67,953

S/W professionals

3,18,447

2,97,859

2,53,493

Sales & Support

16,739

16,156

14,460

Voluntary Attrition % (LTM - IT Services)

28.4%

27.7%

13.9%

% of Women Employees

39.3%

39.6%

38.8%

Revenue per Employee - Consolidated (In US $ K)

56.9

57.7

56.6

Cash Flow

In US $ million

Quarter ended

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Free cash flow (1)

656

761

863

Consolidated cash and investments (2)

4,414

4,937

5,076

In ` crore

Quarter ended

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Free cash flow (1)

5,106

5,769

6,363

Consolidated cash and investments (2)

34,854

37,419

37,727

  1. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditure as per the consolidated statement of cash flows prepared under IFRS (Non-IFRS measure)
  2. Consolidated cash and investments comprise of cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current investments excluding investments in unquoted equity and preference shares, unquoted compulsorily convertible debentures and others (Non-IFRS measure)

www.infosys.com

Page 2 of 3

Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income for three months ended,

(Extracted from IFRS Financial Statement)

In US $ million, except per equity share data

Jun 30,

Jun 30,

Growth %

Mar 31,

Growth %

Particulars

Q1 23 over

Q1 23 over

2022

2021

2022

Q1 22

Q4 22

Revenues

4,444

3,782

17.5

4,280

3.8

Cost of sales

3,144

2,509

25.3

2,955

6.4

Gross Profit

1,300

1,273

2.1

1,325

(1.9)

Operating Expenses:

Selling and marketing expenses

193

169

14.2

179

7.8

Administrative expenses

219

208

5.3

226

(3.1)

Total Operating Expenses

412

377

9.3

405

1.7

Operating Profit

888

896

(0.8)

920

(3.5)

Operating Margin %

20.0

23.7

(3.7)

21.5

(1.5)

Other Income, net(1)

80

77

3.9

78

2.6

Profit before income taxes

968

973

(0.5)

998

(3.0)

Income tax expense

279

268

4.1

245

13.9

Net Profit (before minority interest)

689

705

(2.4)

753

(8.6)

Net Profit (after minority interest)

689

704

(2.3)

752

(8.4)

Basic EPS ($)

0.16

0.17

(1.1)

0.18

(8.5)

Diluted EPS ($)

0.16

0.17

(1.0)

0.18

(8.4)

Dividend Per Share ($) (2)

-

-

-

0.21

-

Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income for three months ended,

(Extracted from IFRS Financial Statement)

In ` crore, except per equity share data

Jun 30,

Jun 30,

Growth %

Mar 31,

Growth %

Particulars

Q1 23 over

Q1 23 over

2022

2021

2022

Q1 22

Q4 22

Revenues

34,470

27,896

23.6

32,276

6.8

Cost of sales

24,369

18,506

31.7

22,272

9.4

Gross Profit

10,101

9,390

7.6

10,004

1.0

Operating Expenses:

Selling and marketing expenses

1,493

1,248

19.6

1,347

10.8

Administrative expenses

1,694

1,539

10.1

1,701

(0.4)

Total Operating Expenses

3,187

2,787

14.4

3,048

4.6

Operating Profit

6,914

6,603

4.7

6,956

(0.6)

Operating Margin %

20.1

23.7

(3.6)

21.5

(1.4)

Other Income, net(1)

620

573

8.2

587

5.6

Profit before income taxes

7,534

7,176

5.0

7,543

(0.1)

Income tax expense

2,172

1,975

10.0

1,848

17.5

Net Profit (before minority interest)

5,362

5,201

3.1

5,695

(5.9)

Net Profit (after minority interest)

5,360

5,195

3.2

5,686

(5.7)

Basic EPS (`)

12.78

12.24

4.4

13.56

(5.8)

Diluted EPS (`)

12.76

12.21

4.5

13.54

(5.7)

Dividend Per Share (`)

-

-

-

16.00

-

(1) Other income includes Finance Cost

(2) USD/INR exchange rate of 75.00

www.infosys.com

Page 3 of 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infosys Limited published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 13:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 427 B 17 869 M 17 869 M
Net income 2023 249 B 3 123 M 3 123 M
Net cash 2023 313 B 3 917 M 3 917 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 6 317 B 79 109 M 79 109 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
EV / Sales 2024 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 314 015
Free-Float 84,7%
