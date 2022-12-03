Infosys : Postal Ballot

TO ALL STOCK EXCHANGES

BSE LIMITED

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

December 3, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Results of the Postal Ballot Notice

In continuation to our letter dated November 1, 2022, titled 'Postal Ballot Notice' please find enclosed;

Voting results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Report of Scrutinizer dated December 2, 2022.

The aforesaid resolution has been passed by Shareholders through Postal Ballot by remote e-voting process with requisite majority.

The voting results along with the scrutinizer's report will also be made available on the Company's website at https://www.infosys.com/investors/shareholder-services/postal-ballot.html.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You

Yours Sincerely,

For Infosys Limited

SURYANARAYANA Digitally signed by SURYANARAYANA ANUR ANUR GURUGOPALA RAJU GURUGOPALA RAJU MANIKANTHA MANIKANTHA Date: 2022.12.03 10:17:03 +05'30'

A.G.S. Manikantha

Company Secretary

Encl: As above