Infosys : Postal Ballot
PU
12/02Asian Equities Rebound After Opening Drop
MT
12/02Infosys Foundation Diabetes Care Program to help in remission of Type 2 Diabetes
AQ
Infosys : Postal Ballot

12/03/2022 | 12:26am EST
TO ALL STOCK EXCHANGES

BSE LIMITED

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

December 3, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Results of the Postal Ballot Notice

In continuation to our letter dated November 1, 2022, titled 'Postal Ballot Notice' please find enclosed;

  1. Voting results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
  2. Report of Scrutinizer dated December 2, 2022.

The aforesaid resolution has been passed by Shareholders through Postal Ballot by remote e-voting process with requisite majority.

The voting results along with the scrutinizer's report will also be made available on the Company's website at https://www.infosys.com/investors/shareholder-services/postal-ballot.html.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You

Yours Sincerely,

For Infosys Limited

SURYANARAYANA

Digitally signed by

SURYANARAYANA ANUR

ANUR

GURUGOPALA RAJU

GURUGOPALA RAJU MANIKANTHA

MANIKANTHA

Date: 2022.12.03 10:17:03

+05'30'

A.G.S. Manikantha

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Name of the Company

INFOSYS LIMITED

Date of the Postal ballot

December 2, 2022 (Voting start date: November 3, 2022 9:00 hours to December 2, 2022 17:00 hours)

Total number of shareholders on cut‐off date i.e, October 28, 2022

2995272

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy:

Not Applicable

Promoters and Promoter Group:

Public:

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing

Not Applicable

Promoters and Promoter Group:

Public:

Resolution No.

1

Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special)

SPECIAL ‐ Approval for the Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company

Whether promoter/ promoter group are

interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

% of Votes Polled

% of Votes in

on outstanding

favour on votes

% of Votes against

No. of shares held

No. of votes

shares

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

polled

on votes polled

Votes

Votes

Category

Mode of Voting

(1)

polled (2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

favour (4)

against (5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Invalid

Abstained

E‐Voting

551,682,338

100.00

551,682,338

0

100.00

0.00

0

0

Poll

551,682,338

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

Promoter and Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

Total

551,682,338

100.00

551,682,338

0

100.00

0.00

0

0

E‐Voting

1,922,022,693

90.04

1,883,994,898

38,027,795

98.02

1.98

0

0

Poll

2,134,549,626

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

Public‐ Institutions

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

Total

1,922,022,693

90.04

1,883,994,898

38,027,795

98.02

1.98

0

0

E‐Voting

796,471,556

52.34

778,709,504

17,762,052

97.77

2.23

0

0

Poll

1,521,596,449

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

Public‐ Non Institutions

Postal Ballot (if

applicable)

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

Total

796,471,556

52.34

778,709,504

17,762,052

97.77

2.23

0

0

Total

4,207,828,413

3,270,176,587

77.72

3,214,386,740

55,789,847

98.29

1.71

0

0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infosys Limited published this content on 03 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 05:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
