Infosys : Postal Ballot
TO ALL STOCK EXCHANGES
BSE LIMITED
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED
NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE
December 3, 2022
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub:
Results of the Postal Ballot Notice
In continuation to our letter dated November 1, 2022, titled 'Postal Ballot Notice' please find enclosed;
Voting results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Report of Scrutinizer dated December 2, 2022.
The aforesaid resolution has been passed by Shareholders through Postal Ballot by remote e-voting process with requisite majority.
The voting results along with the scrutinizer's report will also be made available on the Company's website at
https://www.infosys.com/investors/shareholder-services/postal-ballot.html .
This is for your information and records.
Thanking You
Yours Sincerely,
For Infosys Limited
SURYANARAYANA
Digitally signed by
SURYANARAYANA ANUR
ANUR
GURUGOPALA RAJU
GURUGOPALA RAJU
MANIKANTHA
MANIKANTHA
Date: 2022.12.03 10:17:03
+05'30'
A.G.S. Manikantha
Company Secretary
Encl: As above
Name of the Company
INFOSYS LIMITED
Date of the Postal ballot
December 2, 2022 (Voting start date: November 3, 2022 9:00 hours to December 2, 2022 17:00 hours)
Total number of shareholders on cut‐off date i.e, October 28, 2022
2995272
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy:
Not Applicable
Promoters and Promoter Group:
Public:
No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing
Not Applicable
Promoters and Promoter Group:
Public:
Resolution No.
1
Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special)
SPECIAL ‐ Approval for the Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company
Whether promoter/ promoter group are
interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
% of Votes Polled
% of Votes in
on outstanding
favour on votes
% of Votes against
No. of shares held
No. of votes
shares
No. of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
polled
on votes polled
Votes
Votes
Category
Mode of Voting
(1)
polled (2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
favour (4)
against (5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
Invalid
Abstained
E‐Voting
551,682,338
100.00
551,682,338
0
100.00
0.00
0
0
Poll
551,682,338
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
0
Promoter and Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
0
Total
551,682,338
100.00
551,682,338
0
100.00
0.00
0
0
E‐Voting
1,922,022,693
90.04
1,883,994,898
38,027,795
98.02
1.98
0
0
Poll
2,134,549,626
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
0
Public‐ Institutions
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
0
Total
1,922,022,693
90.04
1,883,994,898
38,027,795
98.02
1.98
0
0
E‐Voting
796,471,556
52.34
778,709,504
17,762,052
97.77
2.23
0
0
Poll
1,521,596,449
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
0
Public‐ Non Institutions
Postal Ballot (if
applicable)
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
0
Total
796,471,556
52.34
778,709,504
17,762,052
97.77
2.23
0
0
Total
4,207,828,413
3,270,176,587
77.72
3,214,386,740
55,789,847
98.29
1.71
0
0
