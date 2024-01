Infosys Limited is an information services company, their end-to-end business solutions include: - consulting and systems integration comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; - business IT services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation services, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; - products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property led innovation, including Finacle TM, our banking product, which offers solutions to address core banking, mobile banking and e-banking needs of retail, corporate and universal banks worldwide; - newer areas such as cloud computing, enterprise mobility and sustainability. Net sales break down by market between finance (29.8%), retail and logistics (14.5), telecommunications services (12.3%), manufacturing industry (12.9%), energy and utilities (12.6%), technology (8.1%), life sciences, health care and insurance (6.9%) and other (2.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: India (2.6%), North America (61.8%), Europe (25.6%) and other (10%).