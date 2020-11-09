Infosys : Resimac Selects Infosys Finacle Digital Banking SaaS to Build Australia's First Neo-Non-Bank

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY) and Resimac, a leading non-bank lender in Australia and New Zealand, today announced the selection of Finacle Digital Banking SaaS to achieve end-to-end digital modernization to provide enhanced customer experience across all its brands in Australia and New Zealand. The comprehensive, Australia-ready, digital banking solution stack will be offered in a fully SaaS model on a state-of-the-art public cloud architecture, enabling Resimac to cost-effectively scale at will, while delivering personalized digital banking experiences with enhanced security.

The Finacle suite provides a comprehensive, flexible and integrated platform to enable Resimac to create products, open accounts and manage the entire loan-servicing lifecycle, including payments, in a truly digital manner

Resimac will be able to deliver extensive self-service capabilities across multiple digital channels, to give end-consumers the flexibility to personalize products, such as choosing lending terms, to cater to their unique requirements

The Finacle solution's open application programming interfaces (APIs) will enable effective collaboration with ecosystem partners. Localized components of the solution, including 16 integration adapters, will empower Resimac to establish seamless end-to-end integration with major allied service providers and key partners such as credit bureaus, ATM providers and digital payments providers

Scott McWilliam, Chief Executive Officer, Resimac, said, 'At Resimac, we are engineering for the future. Our 'customer first' digital strategy recognizes that lending in the future will look fundamentally different from today. Our partnership with Infosys Finacle will enable us to seamlessly adapt to the dynamic and complex lending landscape, while serving our customers' financial needs in a secure manner. We are confident that Finacle's solutions delivered on the cloud will accelerate our transformation into a digital-first lender and help deliver a range of multi-accessible, flexible and innovative financial solutions.'

Venkatramana Gosavi, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales, Infosys Finacle, said, 'As one of the early movers to cloud in the non-bank sector, Resimac is clearly pioneering a path and we are proud to be their partner of choice in this change journey. The Finacle Digital Banking SaaS model will allow Resimac to achieve the necessary agility as well as provide enhanced functionality and security to its customers. We look forward to supporting Resimac with a proven, fast and risk-mitigated digital transformation, and help it set new benchmarks for customer experience and growth.'

Resimac Group Ltd ('Resimac') is a leading non-bank residential mortgage lender and multi-channel distribution business. It operates under a fully integrated business model comprising origination, servicing and funding prime and non-conforming residential mortgages in Australia and New Zealand. With over 250 people operating across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, Resimac has in excess of 50,000 customers with a portfolio of home loans on balance sheet of greater than $12 billion and assets under management of almost $15 billion.

Resimac is proud of its securitisation program. Resimac has issued in excess of $30 billion of mortgage-backed securities in domestic and global markets since 1987. The Group has access to a diversified funding platform with multiple warehouse lines provided by major banks for short term funding in addition to a global securitisation program to fund its assets longer term.

Finacle is the industry-leading digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Infosys. Finacle helps traditional and emerging financial institutions drive truly digital transformation to achieve frictionless customer experiences, larger ecosystem play, insights-driven interactions and ubiquitous automation. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to service more than a billion consumers and 1.3 billion accounts.

Finacle solutions address the core banking, omnichannel banking, payments, treasury, origination, liquidity management, Islamic banking, wealth management, analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions to drive business excellence. An assessment of the top 1250 banks in the world reveals that institutions powered by the Finacle Core Banking Solution, on average, enjoy 7.2% points lower costs-to-income ratio than others.

To know more, visit www.finacle.com

