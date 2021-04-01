Infosys : Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021

A significant scale-up in the overall ranking in the Nordics with a customer satisfaction score of 80 percent as compared to the industry average of 72 percent

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top three service providers in the Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021. The report ranked Infosys as the number one service provider in contractual flexibility, and ranked second in overall customer satisfaction across Nordics, owing to its ability to introduce new technologies and services, and drive business innovation and IT transformational changes for its customers.

For the report, Whitelane Research and PA Consulting, the innovation and transformation consultancy, surveyed over 350 CXOs and senior decision-makers from top IT spending organizations in the Nordics and evaluated over 700 unique IT sourcing and 700 cloud-sourcing relationships. These service providers were assessed based on their service delivery, client relationships, commercial leverage, and transformation capabilities.

Infosys was ranked among the top three service providers in the Nordics across the general satisfaction KPIs by customers who were surveyed for this study. Some of Infosys' key differentiating factors highlighted in the report are:

Infosys ranked as a top provider in the Nordics across key performance indicators on Service Delivery Quality, Account Management Quality, Contractual Flexibility, Pricing Levels, Innovation, Subject Matter Expertise, Cloud and Digital Transformation Capabilities, among others

Infosys' ranked above the industry average by 5 percent year-on-year, making it one of the top system integrators in the Nordics

Infosys' strong geographic presence and extensive partner networks, with increased localization, to accelerate client transformation journeys, was acknowledged in the survey

Committed leadership at Infosys that drives attention and investments in the Nordics, along with a sharp focus on ERP, infrastructure, cloud services, digital offerings, AI and automation, data analytics, and smart platforms, were also called out in the report

Johan Kroon, CIO, Toyota Material Handling Europe, said, 'Infosys has been helping TMHE in its digital transformation journey by facilitating transformation to a scalable digital hybrid cloud platform, providing application services and digital workplace. As TMHE's partner since 2019, Infosys has delivered in improving customer experience while driving the innovation agenda. I congratulate Infosys for achieving top ranking in the Nordics IT Sourcing Study 2021.'

'I would like to congratulate Infosys on being ranked one of the top providers in customer satisfaction in the Nordics,' said Petteri Naulapää, CIO, Posti Group Oyj. 'Our partnership with Infosys has been invaluable, allowing us to innovate, strengthen our core operations, handle growing volumes and as customers focus on becoming increasingly digital, improve our services. The Infosys team supports our business transformation goals by helping us drive efficiencies and improve customer experience. Infosys demonstrated great support and flexibility throughout the pandemic, helping us keep our operations running and delivering with an unwavering customer-focus'

Infosys currently partners with leading Nordic corporations to increase localization to establish Northern Europe as a growth engine for the region. Earlier this year, Infosys was certified as a 'Top Employer for 2021' in the Nordics.

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys said, 'The ranking in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021, endorses our ability to drive business innovation and IT transformation backed by strong partner network and geographical presence in the Nordics. This recognition revalidates our commitment towards driving customer success and excellence in delivering innovative IT services. We will also continue to focus on our design thinking approach to strengthen our localization, agility, and diversity initiatives to foster client confidence and further enhance delivery.'

Jef Loos, Head of Sourcing, Whitelane Research, said, ''Rapidly evolving market conditions have put unprecedented pressure on enterprises to differentiate themselves and find more agile, scalable, and cost-effective means to develop applications. In response, Infosys has displayed relentless focus and efforts to build trusted relationships and invest in new capabilities for its Nordics customers, which has led to a significant shift in its overall ranking. This earned Infosys a top rank in our Nordics IT Sourcing Study 2021, and we believe they will continue to evolve their offerings and value proposition to address the post-pandemic requirements of enterprises.'

For more information, please read Whitelane Research's report here.

