Infosys : positioned as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Services for Communications Service Providers 2021, Worldwide

Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers 2021, Worldwide. Infosys has been recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in this space.

Infosys with its deep domain expertise and experience leverages the Infosys Innovation Network (IIN), Living Labs, integrated platforms/solutions/products and its global alliances and partner ecosystem to help Communications Service Providers (CSPs) in their journey towards digital transformation. Infosys is helping CSPs stay relevant and resilient in these unprecedented times by using its key solutions like Applied AI and Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President & Global Industry Leader - Communications, Media and Technology at Infosys said, "Enterprises Globally are digitizing their applications with strong focus on business resiliency as well. We believe that our placement as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant report is a testament to the relentless focus we have on our clients' journey to becoming more competitive and disruptive. Such recognitions strengthen our position and reaffirm our commitment to deliver the best in class IT cloud services to CSPs globally. With the advent of newer areas like Open Networks, and fast developing maturity in AI and 5G, we are excited about what the future holds for us as we work even closer with our clients and ecosystem of partners."

Disclaimer: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide, Jouni Forsman, Amresh Nandan, 15 September 2021.

