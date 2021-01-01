PRESS RELEASE
Infosys to Announce Third Quarter Results on January 13, 2021
Bengaluru, India - January 01, 2021: Infosys(NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (5:15 a.m. US ET; 2:15 a.m. PST; 10:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time). The results will also be available on www.infosys.com.
Common press conference (Hosted virtually) (4:30 p.m. IST; 6:00 a.m. ET)
Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:30 p.m. IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 7:00 p.m. IST on January 13, 2021 (after 8:30 a.m. US ET on January 13, 2021). In addition, a transcript of the conference will be available at www.infosys.com.
Earnings call
(6:30 p.m. IST; 8:00 a.m. ET)
The company will conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 6:30 p.m. IST (8:00 a.m. US ET; 5:00 a.m. PST; 1:00 p.m. London time; 9:00 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time) on January 13, 2021 (open to investors/analysts in all regions), where the senior management will discuss company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers provided below 10 - 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. During this time, the operator will provide instructions on how to ask questions. Alternatively, you can also pre-register yourself using the DiamondPass™ link provided below which will enable you to connect to the conference call without having to wait for an operator. As participation in the call is limited, early registration is encouraged.
This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 8:30 p.m. IST on January 13, 2021 (after 10:00 a.m. US ET on January 13, 2021). In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be available at www.infosys.com.
Summary of events
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Website/ Region
|
Telephone No.
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings release
|
3:45 p.m. IST
|
www.infosys.com
|
|
over the wire
|
|
|
|
services
|
5:15 a.m. ET
|
|
|
|
January 13, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common press
|
4:30 p.m. IST
|
www.infosys.com
|
Dial-in details to be shared
|
conference
|
|
|
with participants
|
(Hosted virtually)
|
6:00 a.m. ET
|
|
|
|
January 13, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRESS RELEASE
|
|
|
|
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Web-site/ Region
|
Telephone No.
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
6:30 p.m. IST
|
|
|
conference call
|
|
|
https://services.choruscall.in/
|
(open for questions
|
8:00 a.m. ET
|
DiamondPass™
|
DiamondPassRegistration/re
|
gister?confirmationNumber=9
|
from investors /
|
|
registration link
|
|
887660&linkSecurityString=1
|
analysts in all
|
January 13, 2021
|
|
|
e3ac2cb64
|
regions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Questions during the
|
|
|
|
|
Toll, Mumbai:
|
|
call can be addressed
|
|
+91 22 6280 1168
|
|
to
|
India
|
+91 22 7115 8069
|
|
sandeep_mahindroo
|
|
|
|
Toll, Bangalore:
|
|
@infosys.com
|
|
|
|
+91 7045671221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toll-free:
|
|
|
US
|
1 866 746 2133
|
|
|
Toll Number:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+1 323 386 8721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toll-free:
|
|
|
Singapore
|
800 101 2045
|
|
|
Toll-number:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+65 3157 5746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toll-free:
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
800 964 448
|
|
|
Toll Number:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+852 3018 6877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toll Free:
|
|
|
Japan
|
0053 116 1110
|
|
|
Toll Number:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+81 3 4589 9421
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toll Free:
|
|
|
UK
|
0 808 101 1573
|
|
|
Toll Number:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+44 203 478 5524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
Toll-free:
|
|
|
00 8001 424 3444
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canada
|
Toll- free:
|
|
|
011 8001 424 3444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
Toll-free:
|
|
|
0 800 914 745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Replay of
|
Till January 20, 2021
|
www.infosys.com
|
Toll-free, USA:
|
conference call
|
|
|
1 833 289 8317
|
|
|
|
International toll:
|
|
|
|
+ 1 347 974 7488
|
|
|
|
Toll, Mumbai/India:
|
|
|
|
+91 22 7194 5757
|
|
|
|
+91 22 6663 5757
|
|
|
|
Playback code: 4637#
PRESS RELEASE
About Infosys Ltd.
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.comto see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.
Contact
|
|
Sandeep Mahindroo
|
|
Investor Relations
|
+91 80 3980 1018
|
|
|
Sandeep_Mahindroo@infosys.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rishi Basu
|
Chiku Somaiya
|
Media Relations
|
+91 80 4156 3998
|
+1 408 375 2722
|
|
Rajarshi.Basu@infosys.com
|
Chiku.Somaiya@infosys.com
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Infosys Limited published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 09:43:01 UTC