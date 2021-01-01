Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Infosys Limited    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/01 04:35:00 am
1261.95 INR   +0.49%
04:44aINFOSYS : to Announce Third Quarter Results on January 13, 2021
PU
2020Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
2020WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Sensex, Nifty end higher as IT stocks extend rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Infosys : to Announce Third Quarter Results on January 13, 2021

01/01/2021 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Infosys to Announce Third Quarter Results on January 13, 2021

Bengaluru, India - January 01, 2021: Infosys(NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (5:15 a.m. US ET; 2:15 a.m. PST; 10:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time). The results will also be available on www.infosys.com.

Common press conference (Hosted virtually) (4:30 p.m. IST; 6:00 a.m. ET)

Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:30 p.m. IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 7:00 p.m. IST on January 13, 2021 (after 8:30 a.m. US ET on January 13, 2021). In addition, a transcript of the conference will be available at www.infosys.com.

Earnings call

(6:30 p.m. IST; 8:00 a.m. ET)

The company will conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 6:30 p.m. IST (8:00 a.m. US ET; 5:00 a.m. PST; 1:00 p.m. London time; 9:00 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time) on January 13, 2021 (open to investors/analysts in all regions), where the senior management will discuss company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers provided below 10 - 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. During this time, the operator will provide instructions on how to ask questions. Alternatively, you can also pre-register yourself using the DiamondPass™ link provided below which will enable you to connect to the conference call without having to wait for an operator. As participation in the call is limited, early registration is encouraged.

This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 8:30 p.m. IST on January 13, 2021 (after 10:00 a.m. US ET on January 13, 2021). In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be available at www.infosys.com.

Summary of events

Event

Date and Time

Website/ Region

Telephone No.

Earnings release

3:45 p.m. IST

www.infosys.com

over the wire

services

5:15 a.m. ET

January 13, 2021

Common press

4:30 p.m. IST

www.infosys.com

Dial-in details to be shared

conference

with participants

(Hosted virtually)

6:00 a.m. ET

January 13, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Event

Date and Time

Web-site/ Region

Telephone No.

Earnings

6:30 p.m. IST

conference call

https://services.choruscall.in/

(open for questions

8:00 a.m. ET

DiamondPass™

DiamondPassRegistration/re

gister?confirmationNumber=9

from investors /

registration link

887660&linkSecurityString=1

analysts in all

January 13, 2021

e3ac2cb64

regions)

Questions during the

Toll, Mumbai:

call can be addressed

+91 22 6280 1168

to

India

+91 22 7115 8069

sandeep_mahindroo

Toll, Bangalore:

@infosys.com

+91 7045671221

Toll-free:

US

1 866 746 2133

Toll Number:

+1 323 386 8721

Toll-free:

Singapore

800 101 2045

Toll-number:

+65 3157 5746

Toll-free:

Hong Kong

800 964 448

Toll Number:

+852 3018 6877

Toll Free:

Japan

0053 116 1110

Toll Number:

+81 3 4589 9421

Toll Free:

UK

0 808 101 1573

Toll Number:

+44 203 478 5524

Germany

Toll-free:

00 8001 424 3444

Canada

Toll- free:

011 8001 424 3444

France

Toll-free:

0 800 914 745

Replay of

Till January 20, 2021

www.infosys.com

Toll-free, USA:

conference call

1 833 289 8317

International toll:

+ 1 347 974 7488

Toll, Mumbai/India:

+91 22 7194 5757

+91 22 6663 5757

Playback code: 4637#

PRESS RELEASE

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.comto see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Contact

Sandeep Mahindroo

Investor Relations

+91 80 3980 1018

Sandeep_Mahindroo@infosys.com

Rishi Basu

Chiku Somaiya

Media Relations

+91 80 4156 3998

+1 408 375 2722

Rajarshi.Basu@infosys.com

Chiku.Somaiya@infosys.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infosys Limited published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 09:43:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFOSYS LIMITED
04:44aINFOSYS : to Announce Third Quarter Results on January 13, 2021
PU
2020Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
2020WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Sensex, Nifty end higher as IT stocks extend rally
RE
2020Indian shares end higher as IT stocks extend rally
RE
2020Infosys Signs Mega-Deal with Daimler for Transfer of Automotive IT Infrastruc..
MT
2020Indian shares rise as IT stocks rally
RE
2020INFOSYS : Enters into Multi-Year Deal with Daimler
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Easing Slightly But Still Higher in Late Trade
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Rising, Helping Limit Broader Market Losses
MT
2020Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 986 B 13 502 M 13 502 M
Net income 2021 187 B 2 560 M 2 560 M
Net cash 2021 299 B 4 093 M 4 093 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 5 328 B 72 960 M 72 956 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 240 208
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 1 310,68 INR
Last Close Price 1 255,80 INR
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohit Joshi Co-President
Ravi Kumar S. Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
U. B. Pravin Rao Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED71.76%72 960
ACCENTURE PLC24.05%163 341
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES34.58%149 228
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.09%110 794
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.34%74 532
VMWARE, INC.-7.60%57 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ