Infosys to Announce Third Quarter Results on January 13, 2021

Bengaluru, India - January 01, 2021: Infosys(NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (5:15 a.m. US ET; 2:15 a.m. PST; 10:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time). The results will also be available on www.infosys.com.

Common press conference (Hosted virtually) (4:30 p.m. IST; 6:00 a.m. ET)

Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:30 p.m. IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 7:00 p.m. IST on January 13, 2021 (after 8:30 a.m. US ET on January 13, 2021). In addition, a transcript of the conference will be available at www.infosys.com.

Earnings call

(6:30 p.m. IST; 8:00 a.m. ET)

The company will conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 6:30 p.m. IST (8:00 a.m. US ET; 5:00 a.m. PST; 1:00 p.m. London time; 9:00 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time) on January 13, 2021 (open to investors/analysts in all regions), where the senior management will discuss company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers provided below 10 - 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. During this time, the operator will provide instructions on how to ask questions. Alternatively, you can also pre-register yourself using the DiamondPass™ link provided below which will enable you to connect to the conference call without having to wait for an operator. As participation in the call is limited, early registration is encouraged.

This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 8:30 p.m. IST on January 13, 2021 (after 10:00 a.m. US ET on January 13, 2021). In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be available at www.infosys.com.

Summary of events