MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Infosys Limited    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/15 12:48:56 am
1119.4 INR   -1.55%
12:21aSensex, Nifty flat as weakness in banks offsets Infosys gains
RE
10/14ADRs End Mostly Lower
DJ
10/14India's Infosys raises revenue forecast, says ready for visa challenge
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sensex, Nifty flat as weakness in banks offsets Infosys gains

10/15/2020 | 12:21am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Thursday as losses in banking stocks offset a jump in Infosys after the software services firm handily beat analysts' expectations for quarterly profit.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.06% at 11,969.50 by 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.03% at 40,777.36.

Broader sentiment towards equities was weak, with Asian shares trading lower as hopes for a U.S. fiscal stimulus before the November elections faded.

Infosys Ltd's shares rose as much as 4.3% to a record high after the IT giant raised revenue outlook as robust demand for its digital services helped it to breeze past quarterly profit estimates.

The Nifty IT index rose 0.4%, with IT firm Mindtree Ltd up 0.52% ahead of its quarterly results.

The Nifty bank index fell 0.82%, dragged down by RBL bank, which fell 0.4% ahead of its quarterly results.

India's Supreme court is set for the next hearing of the case on waiving interest on loans under moratorium on Nov. 2.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFOSYS LIMITED -1.29% 1119.4 Delayed Quote.58.35%
MINDTREE LIMITED -4.37% 1482.45 Delayed Quote.98.11%
NIFTY 50 -0.18% 11944.35 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
NIFTY BANK -0.93% 23988.7 Delayed Quote.-26.96%
NIFTY IT 1.31% 21749.45 Delayed Quote.43.70%
RBL BANK LIMITED -2.97% 169.7 End-of-day quote.-50.78%
SENSEX 30 0.42% 40794.74 Real-time Quote.-1.11%
Financials
Sales 2021 971 B 13 246 M 13 246 M
Net income 2021 177 B 2 408 M 2 408 M
Net cash 2021 287 B 3 916 M 3 916 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 4 824 B 65 694 M 65 786 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,67x
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 239 233
Free-Float 86,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 1 079,16 INR
Last Close Price 1 137,00 INR
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohit Joshi Co-President
Ravi Kumar S. Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
U. B. Pravin Rao Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED58.35%66 882
ACCENTURE PLC8.96%146 701
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.76%144 447
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.04%113 291
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.90%64 726
VMWARE, INC.2.55%63 952
Categories
