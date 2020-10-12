Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Infosys Limited    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sensex, Nifty rally for eighth session as banking stocks shine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 01:36am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for an eighth straight session on Monday, led by banks as the central bank appealed to the country's top court to allow lenders classify loans as non performing-assets, raising hopes of some relief for the battered sector.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.45% to 11,967.85 by 0458 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.6% at 40,742.39.

Late on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India appealed to the Supreme Court to let banks classify loans as non-performing, saying a ban imposed to help borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic could greatly harm the financial system.

The Nifty banking sub-index rose 0.6%, with State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra bank among the top gainers on the blue-chip Nifty 50, adding 2.2% and 1.8% respectively.

"Banks will be required to recognise NPAs if the Supreme Court agrees... banks will also be willing to lend to borrowers on the fringe once there is clarity," said Deepak Jasani, head of research, HDFC Securities.

IT major Infosys gained 1.8% ahead of its quarterly results due later this week. The Nifty IT index was up 1.1%, after Tata Consultancy announced a big buyback and posted strong margins last week.

Market participants are now awaiting consumer price inflation data due at 1200 GMT and a finance ministry press conference on economic issues at noon for further direction.

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company slid 9.8% to 500 rupees on their debut and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders jumped 48.2% on its first day of trading.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Philip George

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 2.59% 41.55 End-of-day quote.-41.02%
INFOSYS LIMITED 1.60% 1126.55 Delayed Quote.51.38%
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED -0.08% 1320.05 End-of-day quote.-21.64%
NIFTY 50 0.21% 11955.25 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NIFTY IT 0.65% 22152.75 Delayed Quote.39.52%
SENSEX 30 0.81% 40509.49 Real-time Quote.-1.80%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 1.46% 201.95 Delayed Quote.-40.58%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 1.12% 2847.5 Delayed Quote.30.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INFOSYS LIMITED
01:36aSensex, Nifty rally for eighth session as banking stocks shine
RE
10/09INFOSYS : to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analy..
AQ
10/09INFOSYS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
10/08INFOSYS : Named a Global Leader in Digital Process Automation Services
AQ
10/08SHOPIFY : Infosys to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce..
AQ
10/08H-1 Billion Overhaul Pressures Outsourcing Firms and Their U.S. Clients
DJ
10/08INFOSYS : to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analy..
AQ
10/07INFOSYS : Announces Automated Data Science Platform to Support Public Health Age..
AQ
10/07Sensex, Nifty rise for fifth session as Reliance gains; TCS buyback plan awai..
RE
10/07INFOSYS : Mobile Health AG Selects Infosys for its Commercial Launch of Consiliu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 972 B 13 312 M 13 312 M
Net income 2021 177 B 2 420 M 2 420 M
Net cash 2021 287 B 3 933 M 3 933 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 4 695 B 64 295 M 64 297 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 239 233
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 1 079,16 INR
Last Close Price 1 106,80 INR
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohit Joshi Co-President
Ravi Kumar S. Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
U. B. Pravin Rao Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED51.38%64 295
ACCENTURE PLC8.61%145 492
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.13%144 559
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.66%113 807
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.11%64 412
VMWARE, INC.-0.20%63 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group