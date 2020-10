The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.93% to 11,848.20 as of 0348 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.95% to 40,258.52.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose as much as 4.8% to a record high of 2,877.9 rupees as operating margins for the September quarter rose to 26.2% from 24% a year earlier. The Nifty IT index was up 3.7%.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)