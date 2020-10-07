Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Infosys Limited

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensex, Nifty rise on gains in Reliance, Titan; TCS buyback plan awaited

10/07/2020 | 01:50am EDT
Broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday as Reliance Industries gained after securing a $750 million investment in its retail arm and Titan Company rose after flagging a strong recovery at its jewellery division in the second quarter.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.53% to 11,724.35 as of 0436 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.68% to 39,837.65.

Shares of Reliance Industries rose as much as 4.5% to 2,309 rupees after it said on Tuesday Abu Dhabi Investment Authority would invest 55.13 billion Indian rupees in its retail arm.

Titan Company said its jewellery division saw a quarterly recovery rate of 98% while it continued to sell excess gold in its inventory, sending its shares up to their highest in seven months and making it the top gainer on the Nifty 50.

"Markets have been gaining on the back of quarterly commentary coming from companies and then a big support to the market has been Reliance," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration announced a rule that may curb U.S. companies' use of skilled foreign workers by narrowing the definition of "specialty occupations" eligible for H-1B visas and require companies to pay higher wages to those enrolled in the visa program.

The Nifty IT index was trading 0.14% lower, with Infosys down 0.8% and Wipro 0.6%.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, however, rose as much as 1.8% to a record high ahead of its quarterly results, with the top IT services exporter expected to lay out a highly-anticipated share buyback.

Shares of gas producers Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Oil India rose 3.5% and 2.4%, respectively, after TV channel CNBC Awaaz reported the government may consider a proposal to end price controls over locally produced gas.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Arun Koyyur)

By Philip George

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFOSYS LIMITED -0.75% 1048.15 Delayed Quote.44.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.69% 42.12 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
NIFTY 50 0.29% 11702.6 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NIFTY IT 3.47% 20834.65 Delayed Quote.32.94%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 2.09% 70.8 Delayed Quote.-46.16%
OIL INDIA LIMITED 2.84% 88.65 Delayed Quote.-43.65%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 3.33% 2284.8 Delayed Quote.47.38%
SENSEX 30 1.54% 39574.57 Real-time Quote.-4.07%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 0.40% 2726.65 Delayed Quote.25.56%
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED 0.46% 1199.95 End-of-day quote.1.04%
WIPRO LIMITED -1.21% 330 End-of-day quote.34.17%
WTI 0.68% 40.041 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
Financials
Sales 2021 972 B 13 219 M 13 219 M
Net income 2021 177 B 2 401 M 2 401 M
Net cash 2021 287 B 3 897 M 3 897 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 4 478 B 61 000 M 60 884 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 239 233
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 1 061,26 INR
Last Close Price 1 055,75 INR
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohit Joshi Co-President
Ravi Kumar S. Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
U. B. Pravin Rao Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED44.40%61 000
ACCENTURE PLC4.64%142 184
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES25.17%138 889
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.00%108 660
VMWARE, INC.-3.16%60 944
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.56%60 591
Categories
