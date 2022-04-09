Log in
    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/08 07:16:34 am EDT
1814.60 INR   +0.20%
UK Labour Party calls on Sunak to explain offshore trusts claim

04/09/2022 | 06:19am EDT
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak presents Spring Statement in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party called on finance minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday to respond to claims in a newspaper report that he was listed as a beneficiary of offshore trusts linked to his wife's family business interests.

The Independent said trusts in the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands were created to help manage the tax and business affairs of Sunak's wife Akshata Murty, whose father is an Indian billionaire, and some of them noted Sunak as a beneficiary in 2020.

A spokesperson for Sunak said no one in the families of Murty or Sunak was aware of the alleged trusts.

The Independent cited people familiar with Murty's financial affairs and documents for its report. It said there was no suggestion of legal wrongdoing.

The Labour Party called on Sunak to explain the situation.

"We need full disclosure now," Labour's chief finance spokesperson Rachel Reeves said on Twitter.

Sunak won plaudits for hugely increasing public spending in response to the coronavirus crisis two years ago but his chances of one day succeeding Boris Johnson as prime minister have been dented recently.

Last month he was criticised for doing too little to ease a cost of living squeeze caused by a jump in inflation.

This week, questions were raised about his wife's tax arrangements, something Sunak said on Friday were politically motivated attempts to damage him. Hours later Murty said she would start paying British tax on her foreign income.

Critics have said her use of Britain's "non-domiciled" status, while legal, was incompatible with her husband's decision to raise taxes on workers and employers.

Murty is the daughter one of the founders of Indian IT giant Infosys and owns about 0.9% of the company -- entitling her to a dividend payment worth 11.6 million pounds ($15.12 million) last year.

($1 = 0.7674 pounds)

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 218 B 16 037 M 16 037 M
Net income 2022 225 B 2 961 M 2 961 M
Net cash 2022 264 B 3 479 M 3 479 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,9x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 7 607 B 100 B 100 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,03x
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 292 067
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart INFOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 1 814,60 INR
Average target price 2 141,61 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohit Joshi Co-President
Ravi Kumar Singisetti Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nilanjan Roy Chief Financial Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.88%100 156
ACCENTURE PLC-18.24%214 672
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.41%177 554
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.44%114 869
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.28%99 849
SNOWFLAKE INC.-38.50%65 544