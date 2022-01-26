2021 full-year revenue: 263.4m, +12%

including organic growth of +14.5% in Q4 2021

Confirmation of a very buoyant commercial momentum

Paris, 26 January 2022

Infotel, (ISIN: FR0000071797 - ticker: INF), a leading partner in digital transformation for major clients across Europe, today announced the release of its revenue for Q4 2021 and full-year 2021.

Revenue

(in €m) 2021 2020 2019 Change

2021 / 2020 Change

2021 / 2019 Q1 64.5 66.0 62.9 -2.2% +2.7% Q2 64.6 52.5 59.5 +23.1% +8.5% Q3 62.9 54.4 60.3 +15.7% +4.3% Q4 71.4 62.4 65.7 +14.5% +8.6% - o/w Services 68.8 60.4 64.0 +13.9% +7.6% - o/w Software 2.1 2.2 2.6 -3.2% +44.3% Total revenue 263.4 235.2 248.4 +12.0% +6.1% - o/w Services 254.9 226.9 239.9 +12.4% +6.3% - o/w Software 8.5 8.4 8.5 +1.3% -0.2%

Strong growth in activity in Q4 2021

Revenue of €71.4m in Q4 2021 (+14.5%) confirms the robust commercial recovery under way from the second quarter of the financial year. Services enjoyed growth of +13.9% and Software climbed +31.7% compared to 2020.

2021 activity in line with targets set

For full-year 2021, revenue came to €263.4m, up +12.0% compared to 2020 and +6.1% compared to 2019, in line with the target set of exceeding the performances recorded in 2019.

In Services, activity grew +13.9% in Q4 2021 and +12.4% for full-year 2021.

Infotel has confirmed its strong presence in the Banking - Finance sector which accounts for 40.2% of revenue, particularly with the rollout of digitalization programs at BPCE, ARKEA and BNP Paribas. The Industrial sector totals 23.8% of revenue with, in particular, the recovery in investments at Airbus. Services - Transport which account for 19.7% of activity continue to expand, with the confirmation of Infotel among the 4 major suppliers at Air France. Insurance - Retirement amounts to 13.1% and Administration 3.1%, respectively of revenue.

At end-December, the Group's total workforce exceeded 2,600 employees. The inter-contract rate remained very low at 1.8% on average for the full-year.

Software activity grew +31.7% in Q4 2021 resulting in a slight increase of +1.3% to €8.5m in 2021, including €3.9m of IBM royalties. The good performances of the Orlando software solution during 2021, winning 10 new contracts, has taken over from IBM royalties.

Strong guidance for 2022

New clients within several major accounts and the significant ramp-up at certain Top 10 clients point to a very favorable start to the year for Infotel.

The very active Banking, Insurance and Services sectors, both in terms of the digitalization of applications and the development in information systems, offer considerable expansion prospects for the Group.

The launch of an offshore offering as well as partnerships formed with schools to remedy the persistent pressure on recruitment, offer the Group a continuous flow of new talent.

Thanks to these favorable factors and a solid relationship of trust with its major clients, Infotel anticipates a year of growth in 2022.

Upcoming events

Audited 2021 full-year results: 16 March 2022, after market close

Analyst meeting: 17 March 2021, 11.30 a.m.

About Infotel

Listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris since January 1999 (Isin code FR0000071797), Infotel is a specialist in large account management systems, from mobile to very large databases (Big Data). At the cutting edge of technological innovations, Infotel is developing its expertise around two complementary areas of activity: IT services and software publishing. With €263.4m in revenue in 2021, Infotel employs more than 2,600 people.