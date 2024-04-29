Euronext B - ISIN: FR0000071797

Reuters: ETOF.PA - Bloomberg: INF FP

Press Release

Paris, 26 April 2024

Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Infotel, (ISIN code: FR0000071797 - memo: INF), a reference partner in the digital transformation of major accounts in Europe, announces today the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2023), filed with the French Financial Market Authorities, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on April 26, 2024, under the registration number D.24-0335.

The Registration Document includes the 2023 Annual Report, the corporate governance report prepared by the Board of Directors, and the conclusions of the statutory auditors.

This Universal Registration Document is a reproduction in PDF format of the official version of the Universal Registration Document established in XHTML format, filed with the AMF on April 26, 2024 and available on the AMF website www.amf-france.org. This reproduction is available on our website www.infotel.com.

Copies of the document are available free of charge at the Infotel headquarters on 18 avenue Léon Gaumont, 75020 Paris. An English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be available on 1st of June 2024 at the latest.

Upcoming events

Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 22 May 2024 at 2.30 p.m.

Publication of Q1 2024 revenue on 22 May 2024, after market close

About Infotel

Listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris since January 1999 (ISIN FR0000071797), Infotel specializes in digital transformation for major accounts, from mobile to very high-volume databases (Big Data). Operating at the forefront of technological

innovation, Infotel develops its expertise across two complementary divisions: IT services and software publishing. Infotel posted revenue of €307.5m in 2023 and employs nearly 3,200 people.