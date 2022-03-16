Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Infotel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INF   FR0000071797

INFOTEL

(INF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infotel : Sharp growth in 2021 full-year results

03/16/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revenue: €263.4 million, up 12%, above target

Current operating margin (excluding free shares distribution) at 9.3% of revenue
Group net income: €13.7m, up 45.5%
Dividend proposed to the General Stockholders' Meeting: €1.60 per share

Strategic Plan 2026: Accelerating the Group's transformation

Paris, 16 March 2022

Infotel, (code ISIN : FR0000071797 - mémo : INF), a leading digital transformation partner for key accounts in Europe, today announced the publication of its financial statements for full-year 2021, approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 16, 2022, and audited by the Statutory Auditors.

In €m, at December 31
(IFRS audited accounts) 		2021 2020 % Chg. 2021 / 2020
Consolidated revenue 263.4 235.2 12.0%
- o/w revenue from Services 255.0 226.9 12.4%
- o/w revenue from Software 8.5 8.4 1.3%
Staff costs (109.5) (104.4) 5.0%
External costs (119.0) (102.4) 16.2%
EBITDA1 30.0 24.8 21.0%
% of revenue 11.4% 10.5%
Depreciation, amortization, and provisions (8.3) (7.9) 5.7%
Current operating income excluding free shares 24.5 21.3 15.3%
% of revenue 9.3% 9.0%
Current operating income 21.9 16.8 31.0%
% of revenue 8.3% 7.1%
Operating income 21.9 17.8 23.3%
Net financial expense (0.4) (0.5) NA
Taxes (7.2) (7.7) -5.6%
Net income Group share 13.7 9.4 45.5%
% of revenue 5.2% 4.0%

1EBITDA is calculated as follows: Current operating income + depreciation, amortization and provisions - provisions on current assets + provisions for litigation + amortization of CIR research tax credit + provisions for retirement benefits.

Strong business growth, above targets

In an upbeat market environment characterized by strong sales momentum, Infotel reported revenue of €263.4 million for full-year 2021, up 12.0%, and up 6.1% compared to 2019, in line with the stated objective of exceeding its 2019 performance.

The Services business generated revenue of €255.0 million, up 12.4% compared to 2020, benefiting from both a solid presence among its large corporate customers and the ramp-up of new reference listings.

The Banking/Finance sector accounted for a 40.2% contribution to Services revenue at the end of December 2021. Industry accounted for 23.8 % of the Services business, with stable activity at Airbus.

With a contribution of 19.7%, Services/Transport included an increase in activity at Air France during the year. The Insurance/Retirement sector accounted for 13.1% while the Administration sector stabilized at 3.1%.

The Group's total headcount was nearly 2,600 people at end-December 2021 while the average inter-contract rate over the year remained low at 1.8%.

Revenue from the Software business came to €8.5m, including royalties from IBM of €3.9m.

the context of a recovery in the air transportation sector, the Orlando software suite for aircraft technical documentation saw a doubling of its customer portfolio in 2021, with several prestigious contract signatures.

Solid profitability

The sales momentum observed over the full year was reflected in the results, which show very strong growth. Current operating income, excluding free shares distribution, amounted to €24.5m in 2021, up +15.3%. The current operating margin (excluding free stock) came to 9.3% of revenue.

After taking into account the free shares distribution, operating income came to €21.9 million in 2021, an increase of 23.3%.

After accounting for the tax expense, net income came to €13.7 million, up 45.5%, representing a net margin rate over the period of 5.2%.

A robust financial structure

The balance sheet totaled €250.5m at December 31, 2021, versus €227.6m at December 31, 2020, and equity increased to €104.5m versus €98.7m a year previously.

Customer receivables increased to €76.8m vs. €58.2m, reflecting the increase in business volume recorded over the year.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group did not have any financial debt. The cash position was €107.8m at the year-end.

Proposed dividend of €1.60 per share

Infotel's Board of Directors will propose to the Annual Stockholder's Meeting on May 25, 2022 the payment of a dividend of €1.60 per share for fiscal year 2021. The continued high pay-out policy reflects management's confidence in the Group's prospects.

2026 strategic plan: Accelerating the Group's transformation

In 2022, Infotel decided to implement an ambitious new strategic plan to take advantage of growth opportunities in a buoyant market environment. In 2022, Numeum forecasts growth of 7.1% in the digital sector, of which 4.4% for digital services companies.

Driven by the fact that demand remains stronger than supply, reflecting the ongoing acceleration of digital transformation in companies, this plan aims to keep Infotel at a higher level of growth than its reference market by exploiting broad commercial potential and pursuing its innovation approach in both Services and Software.

The Group's objective, therefore, is to double the contribution of the Software activity by 2026, by ramping up new offers (Orlando, Deepeo, Arcsys) and through the integration of new products under development.

These new ambitions will also draw on a dynamic and attractive human resources policy, which entails a reinforcement of the employee recruitment and retention plan.

The Group aims to accelerate its development through organic growth, the occasional use of offshore services to address the shortage of IT specialists in France, and a targeted acquisition policy in France and abroad.

By 2026, Infotel aims to generate revenue of more than €380 million - plus potential acquisitions - representing average organic growth of nearly 8% per year, with a current operating margin of more than 10%.

Upcoming event:
Publication of Q1 2022 revenue: May 25, 2022, after market

About Infotel

Listed on Euronext Paris since January 1999 (Compartment B, ISIN code: FR0000071797), Infotel specializes in management systems for key accounts, from mobile to very large-volume databases(big data). At the cutting edge of technological innovations, Infotel is developing its expertise around two complementary areas of activity: IT services and software publishing. Infotel made revenue of €263.4m in 2021 and employs more than 2,600 people.

Disclaimer

Infotel SA published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 16:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFOTEL
12:58pINFOTEL : Sharp growth in 2021 full-year results. Strategic Plan 2026: Accelerating the Gr..
PU
12:58pINFOTEL : Sharp growth in 2021 full-year results
PU
01/262021 FULL-YEAR REVENUE : 263.4m, +12%
PU
01/26INFOTEL : 4th quarter earnings
CO
01/11INFOTEL : 2021, a year of strong growth for Orlando. Major contracts signed. Active client..
PU
01/11INFOTEL : 2021, a year of strong growth for Orlando
PU
2021INFOTEL : 2022 Financial Information Calendar.
PU
2021INFOTEL : Solid growth continues in third quarter of 2021. Q3 revenue: 62.9m (up 15.7%). ..
PU
2021Q3 2021 REVENUE : up 15.7%
PU
2021INFOTEL : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 261 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2021 16,7 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net cash 2021 87,4 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 366 M 400 M 400 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 720
Free-Float -
Chart INFOTEL
Duration : Period :
Infotel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 53,10 €
Average target price 61,70 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Connes-Lafforet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Josyane Muller Chief Financial Officer
Hélène Kermorgant Independent Director
Éric Fabretti General Manager
Jean-François Castella Vice President-Software
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOTEL-5.52%400
ACCENTURE PLC-23.72%199 858
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.86%173 881
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.00%112 989
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.57%100 856
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.90%89 180