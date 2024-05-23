Infotel: quarterly sales down by less than 6

Infotel reports a 5.6% decline in sales to €79.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, against a backdrop of a slowing market, which includes a one-day negative calendar effect as well as an unfavorable base effect.



"The service center business, which provides a high level of recurring revenue, has mitigated this wait-and-see situation observed among some of our major customers", moderates the specialist in digital transformation for key accounts.



Infotel adds that its AGM on Wednesday approved the payment of a dividend of two euros per share, to be paid on May 31, and that it remains 'optimistic about a return to growth in the second half of the year'.



