Infotel: quarterly sales down by less than 6
"The service center business, which provides a high level of recurring revenue, has mitigated this wait-and-see situation observed among some of our major customers", moderates the specialist in digital transformation for key accounts.
Infotel adds that its AGM on Wednesday approved the payment of a dividend of two euros per share, to be paid on May 31, and that it remains 'optimistic about a return to growth in the second half of the year'.
