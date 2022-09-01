Log in
05:51pINFRACOMMERCE CXAAS S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
08/11Infracommerce CXaaS S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/12Infracommerce CXaaS S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Infracommerce CXaaS S A : Reunião da Administração

09/01/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
INFRACOMMERCE CXAAS S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 38.456.921/0001-36

NIRE 35.300.557.361

EXTRATO DA ATA DE REUNIÃO EXTRAORDINÁRIA DO

CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO REALIZADA EM 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2022

  1. Data, Hora e Local: Realizada aos 26 (vinte e seis) dias do mês de agosto de 2022, às 10h00, na sede da Infracommerce CXaaS S.A. ("Companhia"), na cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo.
  2. Convocação e Presença: Dispensadas as formalidades de convocação, nos termos do Art. 13, parágrafo segundo, do Estatuto Social da Companhia, tendo em vista a presença da totalidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração, a saber: Srs. Pedro Jereissati, Guilherme Weege, João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira, Kai Philipp Schoppen, Luiz Antonio Miranda Pavão de Farias, Claudia Worms Sciama e Estela Vieira.
  3. Mesa: Presidente: Pedro Jereissati; Secretária: Amanda Pires de Almeida.
  4. Ordem do Dia: (i) Tomar conhecimento sobre a renúncia apresentada pelos Srs. Paula Soares Traldi e Fábio Petrossi Gallo.
  5. Deliberação: Iniciada a reunião, os membros do Conselho de Administração apreciaram, discutiram e deliberaram a seguinte matéria da Ordem do Dia:
  1. Tomar conhecimento sobre a renúncia apresentada pelos Srs. Paula Soares Traldi e Fábio Petrossi Gallo: os Srs. Conselheiros consignaram a renúncia apresentada pelos Srs. Paula Soares Traldi e Fábio Petrossi aos cargos de Diretores sem designação específica, para os quais foram eleitos em reunião do Conselho de Administração realizada em 24 de fevereiro de 2021, conforme as cartas de renúncia anexas.

6. Encerramento e Assinaturas: Nada mais havendo a tratar, foram encerrados os trabalhos para lavratura da presente ata, assinada por todos os presentes. Mesa: Presidente - Pedro Jereissati; Secretária - Amanda Pires de Almeida. Membros do Conselho de Administração: Pedro Jereissati, Guilherme Weege, João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira, Kai Philipp Schoppen, Luiz Antonio Miranda Pavão de Farias, Claudia Worms Sciama e Estela Vieira.

Atesto que as deliberações acima foram extraídas da Ata lavrada no Livro de Registro de Atas do

Conselho de Administração da Companhia.

São Paulo, 26 de agosto de 2022.

Mesa:

____________________________

____________________________

Pedro Jereissati

Amanda Pires de Almeida

Presidente

Secretária

2

INFRACOMMERCE CXAAS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's I.D. (CNPJ/ME) No. 38.456.921/0001-36

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.557.361

EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON AUGUST 26, 2022

  1. Date, Time and Place: The meeting was held on August 26, 2022, at 10:00am, at the
    Company's headquarters of Infracommerce CXAAS S.A. ("Company"), in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.
  2. Call Notice and Attendance: Call formalities were exempted, pursuant to Art. 13, second paragraph of the Company's Bylaws, in view of the presence of all the members of the Board of Directors, namely: Mr. Pedro Jereissati, Mr. Guilherme Weege, Mr. João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira, Mr. Kai Philipp Schoppen, Mr. Luiz Antonio Miranda Pavão de Farias, Mrs. Claudia Worms Sciama and Mrs. Estela Vieira.
  3. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. Pedro Jereissati; Secretary: Mrs. Amanda Pires de Almeida.
  4. Agenda: (i) Take notice of the resignation presented by Mrs. Paula Soares Traldi and Mr. Fábio Petrossi Gallo.
  5. Resolutions: At the start of the meeting, the members of the Board of Directors considered, discussed and resolved on the following matter of the Agenda:
  1. Take notice of the resignation presented by Mrs. Paula Soares Traldi and Mr. Fábio Petrossi Gallo: Messrs. Directors recorded the resignation presented by Mrs. Paula Soares Traldi and Mr. Fábio Petrossi Gallo to the positions of Officers without specific designation, for which they were elected at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 24, 2021, according to the attached resignation letters.

6. Closing and Signatures: There being no further business on the agenda, the work was closed for the drawing up of these minutes, signed by all those present. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. Pedro Jereissati; and Secretary: Mrs. Amanda Pires de Almeida. Members of the Board of Directors: Mr. Pedro Jereissati, Mr. Guilherme Weege, Mr. João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves

Ferreira, Mr. Kai Philipp Schoppen, Mr. Luiz Antonio Miranda Pavão de Farias, Mrs. Claudia Worms Sciama and Mrs. Estela Vieira.

I hereby certify that the above resolution was extracted from the minutes drawn up in

the Book of Minutes of Board of Directors Meetings of the Company.

São Paulo, August 26, 2022.

Presiding Board:

Pedro Jereissati

Amanda Almeida

Chairman

Secretary

