Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Half Yearly Results

Segment Information

Revenue is presented after eliminating inter-company transactions.

Gas Segment Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (millions of US$) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 261.3 $ 179.5 $ 521.3 $ 378.5 IEnova EBITDA 113.6 101.6 241.6 205.9

Revenues

In the second quarter of 2021, Gas segment revenues were $261.3 million, compared with $179.5 million in the same period of 2020. The increase of $81.8 million was mainly due to $68.6 million from higher volume and price of natural gas sold (partially offset in cost of revenues), $7.2 million from higher distribution rates and volume and $6.9 million from higher revenue in transportation business.

In the six months ended June 30, 2021, Gas segment revenues were $521.3 million, compared with $378.5 million in the same period of 2020. The increase of $142.8 million was mainly due to $125.1 million from higher price and volume of natural gas sold (partially offset in cost of revenues), $11.7 million from higher distribution rates and volume and $6.9 million from higher revenue in transportation business.

IEnova EBITDA

In the second quarter of 2021, Gas segment IEnova EBITDA was $113.6 million, compared with $101.6 million in the same period of 2020. In the six months ended June 30, 2020, Gas segment IEnova EBITDA was $241.6 million, compared with $205.9 million in the same period of 2020. The increases of $12.0 million and $35.7 million were mainly due to higher margin at gas business, higher distribution rates and volume and higher revenue in transportation business, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Storage Segment Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (millions of US$) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 47.1 $ 40.1 $ 87.3 $ 79.4 IEnova EBITDA 48.3 47.3 96.2 94.5

Revenues

In the second quarter of 2021, Storage segment revenues were $47.1 million, compared with $40.1 million in the same period of 2020. In the six months ended June 30, 2021, Storage segment revenues were $87.3 million, compared with $79.4 million for the same period of 2020. The increases of $7.0 million and $7.9 million were mainly due to the start of operation of the Veracruz Terminal.