Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Half Yearly Results
07/21/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Ticker BMV: IENOVA
* Mexico City *
July 21, 2021
*
SECOND QUARTER
RESULTS
Executive Summary
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(millions of US$)
2021
2020
% Var.
2021
2020
% Var.
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
IEnova Adjusted EBITDA
280.2
250.4
12 %
541.2
501.7
8
%
Profit for the period
121.3
126.2
(4) %
231.8
172.6
34
%
Revenues
408.6
276.4
48 %
774.2
589.6
31
%
In the second quarter of 2021, IEnova Adjusted EBITDA increased 12 percent to $280.2 million, compared with $250.4 million in the same period of 2020. The increase of $29.8 million was mainly due to the consolidation of Energía Sierra Juarez after the acquisition of the remaining 50-percent interest in March 2021, higher margin at the gas segment, the start of operations of Don Diego, Border Solar and the Veracruz Terminal, and higher results at Termoeléctrica de Mexicali power plant, offset by higher operating expenses.
In the six months ended June 30, 2021, IEnova Adjusted EBITDA increased 8 percent to $541.2 million compared with $501.7 million in the same period of 2020. The increase of $39.5 million was mainly due to higher margin at the gas segment, the consolidation of Energía Sierra Juarez after the acquisition of the remaining 50-percent interest in March 2021, the start of operations of Don Diego, Border Solar and the Veracruz Terminal, offset by lower results at Termoeléctrica de Mexicali power plant and higher operating expenses.
In the second quarter of 2021, profit was $121.3 million, compared with $126.2 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease of $4.9 million was mainly due to non-cash exchange rate effects and higher depreciation, offset by IEnova Adjusted EBITDA drivers mentioned above.
In the six months ended June 30, 2021, profit was $231.8 million, compared with $172.6 million in the same period of 2020. The increase of $59.2 million was mainly due to non-cash exchange rate effects and IEnova Adjusted EBITDA drivers mentioned above, offset by higher depreciation and higher finance cost.
In the second quarter of 2021, revenues were $408.6 million, compared with $276.4 million in the same period of 2020. The increase of $132.2 million was mainly related to higher revenues at the gas segment, higher results at Termoeléctrica de Mexicali power plant, the consolidation of Energía Sierra Juarez after the acquisition of the remaining 50-percent interest in March 2021, the start of operations of Don Diego, Border Solar and the Veracruz Terminal.
In the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenues were $774.2 million, compared with $589.6 million in the same period of 2020. The increase of $184.6 million was mainly related to higher revenues at the gas segment, the consolidation of Energía Sierra Juarez after the acquisition of the remaining 50- percent interest in March 2021, higher results at Termoeléctrica de Mexicali power plant, the start of operations of Don Diego, Border Solar and the Veracruz Terminal.
The Company maintains strong level of liquidity with approximately $1.8 billion, including cash and available committed credit lines.
In May 24th, 2021, the Company announced that Casa de Bolsa BBVA Bancomer, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, as exchange agent, published through the electronic information system "Emisnet" of the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores), on behalf of Sempra Energy ("Sempra"), the notice of results of the exchange offer launched by Sempra on April 26, 2021, to acquire all of the IEnova's ordinary shares not owned directly or indirectly by Sempra (the "IEnova Public Shares"), in exchange for shares of Sempra´s common stock at an exchange ratio of 0.0323 shares of Sempra´s common stock for each IEnova Public Share.
In May 28th, 2021, the Company announced that the exchange offer launched by Sempra on April 26th, 2021, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of IEnova not owned directly or indirectly by Sempra ("IEnova Public Shares"), in exchange for shares of Sempra common stock, was settled through S.D. Indeval, Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., at an exchange ratio of 0.0323 shares of Sempra's common stock for each IEnova Public Share.
Sempra announced the completion of their exchange tender offer, and the increase of their ownership interest in IEnova to 96.4%.
Segment Information
Revenue is presented after eliminating inter-company transactions.
Gas Segment
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(millions of US$)
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
$ 261.3
$
179.5
$ 521.3
$ 378.5
IEnova EBITDA
113.6
101.6
241.6
205.9
Revenues
In the second quarter of 2021, Gas segment revenues were $261.3 million, compared with $179.5 million in the same period of 2020. The increase of $81.8 million was mainly due to $68.6 million from higher volume and price of natural gas sold (partially offset in cost of revenues), $7.2 million from higher distribution rates and volume and $6.9 million from higher revenue in transportation business.
In the six months ended June 30, 2021, Gas segment revenues were $521.3 million, compared with $378.5 million in the same period of 2020. The increase of $142.8 million was mainly due to $125.1 million from higher price and volume of natural gas sold (partially offset in cost of revenues), $11.7 million from higher distribution rates and volume and $6.9 million from higher revenue in transportation business.
IEnova EBITDA
In the second quarter of 2021, Gas segment IEnova EBITDA was $113.6 million, compared with $101.6 million in the same period of 2020. In the six months ended June 30, 2020, Gas segment IEnova EBITDA was $241.6 million, compared with $205.9 million in the same period of 2020. The increases of $12.0 million and $35.7 million were mainly due to higher margin at gas business, higher distribution rates and volume and higher revenue in transportation business, partially offset by higher operating expenses.
Storage Segment
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(millions of US$)
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
$
47.1
$
40.1
$ 87.3
$
79.4
IEnova EBITDA
48.3
47.3
96.2
94.5
Revenues
In the second quarter of 2021, Storage segment revenues were $47.1 million, compared with $40.1 million in the same period of 2020. In the six months ended June 30, 2021, Storage segment revenues were $87.3 million, compared with $79.4 million for the same period of 2020. The increases of $7.0 million and $7.9 million were mainly due to the start of operation of the Veracruz Terminal.
IEnova EBITDA
In the second quarter of 2021, Storage segment IEnova EBITDA was $48.3 million, compared with $47.3 million in the same period of 2020. In the six months ended June 30, 2021, Storage segment IEnova EBITDA was $96.2 million, compared with $94.5 million for the same period of 2020. The increases of $1.0 million and $1.7 million were mainly due to the start of operation of the Veracruz Terminal.
Power Segment
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(millions of US$)
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
$
98.3
$
54.4
$ 162.2
$ 127.0
IEnova EBITDA
47.9
27.9
60.4
59.3
Revenues
In the second quarter of 2021, Power segment revenues were $98.3 million, compared with $54.4 million for the same period of 2020. The increase of $43.9 million was mainly due to $22.2 million from higher volume and prices at the Termoeléctrica de Mexicali power plant, $13.5 million from the consolidation of Energía Sierra Juarez after the acquisition of the remaining 50-percent interest in March 2021, and $6.2 million from the start of operations of Don Diego and Border Solar facilities.
In the six months ended June 30, 2021, Power segment revenues were $162.2 million, compared with $127.0 million for the same period of 2020. The increase of $35.2 million was mainly due to $15.7 million from the consolidation of Energía Sierra Juarez after the acquisition of the remaining 50-percent interest in March 2021, $9.3 million in Termoeléctrica de Mexicali power plant from higher prices and volume and $8.5 million from the start of operations of Don Diego and Border Solar facilities.
IEnova EBITDA
In the second quarter of 2021, Power segment IEnova EBITDA was $47.9 million, compared with $27.9 million for the same period of 2020. The increase of $20.0 million was mainly due the consolidation of Energía Sierra Juarez after the acquisition of the remaining 50-percent interest in March 2021, the start of operations of Don Diego and Border Solar facilities and higher results at Termoeléctrica de Mexicali power plant.
In the six months ended June 30, 2021, Power segment IEnova EBITDA was $60.4 million, compared with $59.3 million for the same period of 2020. The increase of $1.1 million was mainly due to the consolidation of Energía Sierra Juarez after the acquisition of the remaining 50-percent interest in March 2021 and the start of operations of Don Diego and Border Solar facilities, offset by lower results at Termoeléctrica de Mexicali power plant mainly due to mark to market valuation related to hedge positions due to higher volatility of energy forward prices that should be reversed as hedges are realized.
