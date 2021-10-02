General Announcement::IENOVA ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION ANNOUNCED BY ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER.

IENOVA ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION ANNOUNCED BY ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER. Mexico City, October, 1, 2021 - Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. ("IEnova" and/or the "Company"), further to its material event filings dated April 5 and 9, 2021, informs that today, Sempra Energy ("Sempra") announced that it completed the sale to KKR of 20% of the equity interests of Sempra's wholly owned subsidiary, Sempra Infrastructure Partners (formerly Sempra Global). A copy of the announcement made by Sempra is attached hereto. As a result of the foregoing, Sempra will maintain the control of IEnova through an indirect participation (through Sempra Infrastructure Partners) of approximately 80% and KKR will hold an indirect participation in IEnova of approximately 20%. Likewise, for the implementation of the aforementioned closing, Sempra will carry out the transfer of the shares it holds directly in IEnova, equivalent to 29.7% of IEnova´s capital stock, in favor Semco Holdco, S. de R.L. de C.V. which is its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, through a series of transfers among various subsidiaries of Sempra.

Item 8.01 Other Events. On October 1, 2021, Sempra Energy ("Sempra") completed the sale to KKR Pinnacle Investor L.P. (as successor-in-interest to KKR Pinnacle Aggregator L.P.), an affiliate of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ("KKR"), of 20% of the equity interests of Sempra's wholly owned subsidiary, Sempra Infrastructure Partners (formerly Sempra Global), for an aggregate purchase price of $3.37 billion, subject to certain post-closing adjustments (the "Minority Interest Sale"). Pursuant to an internal reorganization conducted by Sempra in connection with the Minority Interest Sale, Sempra Infrastructure Partners holds the assets of Sempra's liquefied natural gas business and Sempra's 99.9% ownership interest in Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. ("IEnova"). Upon completing the Minority Interest Sale, Sempra and KKR entered into a limited partnership agreement (the "LP Agreement") that governs their respective rights and obligations in respect of their ownership of Sempra Infrastructure Partners. Pursuant to the LP Agreement, Sempra generally maintains control of Sempra Infrastructure Partners as the 80% owner, with KKR having certain minority protections. The Minority Interest Sale was completed pursuant to a purchase and contribution agreement dated April 4, 2021, which was subsequently amended prior to completion of the Minority Interest Sale to reflect, among other immaterial revisions, the final consideration actually paid by Sempra to acquire the IEnova ordinary shares it did not already own through its previously-announced and completed stock-for-stock exchange offer and cash tender offer, which consideration was used to determine the price per share paid by KKR for its proportionate share of Sempra Infrastructure Partners' ownership interest in IEnova. The terms of such agreement and the LP Agreement are described more fully in Sempra's Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2021, which is incorporated herein by reference.

