General Announcement::IENOVA REPORTS ABOUT THE TRANSACTION ANNOUNCED BY ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

IENOVA REPORTS ABOUT THE TRANSACTION ANNOUNCED BY ITS

CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Mexico City, September 27, 2021 - Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. ("IEnova" and/or the "Company"), further to its material event filings dated April 5 and 9, 2021, informs that today, Sempra Energy ("Sempra") announced that it has received all third-party approvals and satisfied all material closing conditions of the agreement to sell a non-controlling interest in Sempra Infrastructure to KKR, and the closing of such sale is scheduled for October 1, 2021.