  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IENOVA *   MX01IE060002

INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA NOVA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(IENOVA *)
General Announcement::IENOVA REPORTS ABOUT THE TRANSACTION ANNOUNCED BY ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

09/27/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
IENOVA REPORTS ABOUT THE TRANSACTION ANNOUNCED BY ITS

CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Mexico City, September 27, 2021 - Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. ("IEnova" and/or the "Company"), further to its material event filings dated April 5 and 9, 2021, informs that today, Sempra Energy ("Sempra") announced that it has received all third-party approvals and satisfied all material closing conditions of the agreement to sell a non-controlling interest in Sempra Infrastructure to KKR, and the closing of such sale is scheduled for October 1, 2021.

Disclaimer

IEnova - Infraestructura Energética Nova SAB de CV published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 409 M - -
Net income 2021 451 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 3,54%
Capitalization 5 110 M 5 093 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,62x
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 488
Free-Float 29,8%
Managers and Directors
Tania Ortiz Mena López Negrete Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Ruiz Sacristán Pemán Executive Chairman & Executive President
Carlos Mauer Díaz Barriga Chief Financial Officer
René Buentello Carbonell Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Aarón Dychter Poltolarek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA NOVA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-9.10%5 088
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.13.66%24 249
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.33%15 277
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-7.56%11 538
GAIL INDIA LIMITED23.81%9 180
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-9.02%8 619