  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Infraset Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INSET   TH9426010004

INFRASET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(INSET)
  Report
News 
Summary

Infraset Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of INSET-W1 (F53-5) -The 1st Exercise

04/05/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 13:09:59
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of INSET-W1 (F53-5) -The 1st Exercise
Symbol
INSET
Source
INSET
Full Detailed News 
                The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 05-Apr-2022

Exercised Securities

Warrants

  Common shares
    Warrant of trading symbol            : INSET-W1
    Name of warrant                      : Warrant of INFRASET PUBLIC COMPANY 
LIMITED No. 1
    Number of exercised warrants (units) : 115,472,100
    Number of unexercised warrants       : 191,615,107
(units)
    Ratio (Warrant : shares)             : 1.00 : 1.00
    Exercise Price (baht/share)          : 2.00
    Exercise Date                        : From 31-Mar-2022
    Number of shares derived from        : 115,472,100
exercised warrants (shares)
    Number of remaining shares reserved  : 191,615,107
(shares)




Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Sakboworn Pukkanasut
company
Position                                 : Director

Mr.Metha Chotiapisitkul
Director

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Infraset pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 06:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFRASET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:30aINFRASET PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of INSET-W1 (F53-5) -The 1st Exerc..
PU
03/21INFRASET PUBLIC : Disclosure of Invitation Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Sh..
PU
03/17INFRASET PUBLIC : The resignation of Deputy Managing Director Sales and Marketing
PU
03/17Infraset Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Surawee Paisanpayak as Deputy ..
CI
03/10INFRASET PUBLIC : Notification the exercise of INSET-W1
PU
03/09INFRASET PUBLIC : SET moves INSET from mai to SET since March 11, 2022
PU
03/08INFRASET PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of INSET-W1
PU
02/17Infraset Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
01/16Infraset Public Company Limited Announces Notification of Contract Signing
CI
2021Infraset Public Company Limited Announces Contract Signing of EEC Data Center
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 715 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net income 2022 189 M 5,63 M 5,63 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 3 665 M 110 M 110 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,1%
Managers and Directors
Sakbaworn Pukkanasut Managing Director & Executive Director
Warangkana Techaiya Secretary, Deputy MD-Finance & Accounting
Kampanart Lohacharoenvanich Chairman
Unchuleeporn Injan Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Saran Supaksaran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFRASET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.65%110
ACCENTURE PLC-16.91%215 762
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.55%181 017
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.54%117 045
INFOSYS LIMITED0.84%105 032
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.30%98 081