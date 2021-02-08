Log in
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Closing of Common Stock Offering

02/08/2021 | 04:01pm EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA”), a leading infrastructure services company focused on renewable energy and transportation infrastructure, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten offering of 8,853,283 shares of common stock by Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), an affiliate of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., which includes 853,283 shares of common stock following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholder. At the public offering price of $16.75 per share, the Selling Stockholder received total gross proceeds of approximately $148.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

IEA did not sell any shares of common stock and did not receive any proceeds from the offering. Peter Jonna’s previously disclosed resignation from IEA’s board of directors became effective upon the closing of the offering.

Guggenheim Securities acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Stifel and D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as co-managers. The offering was made by the Selling Stockholder by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained from Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggeinheimpartners.com. An electronic copy of the prospectus and related prospectus supplement is available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to the shares of common stock being sold in this offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is a leading infrastructure services company focused on renewable energy and transportation infrastructure. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA operates through two segments: Renewables and Specialty Civil. The Company’s Renewables segment provides engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) services to the wind energy and solar energy industries. The Company’s Specialty Civil segment provides EPC services to the rail industry, state and local governments as well as other customers and environmental remediation services to the utility and other industries. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter for the latest IEA news and events.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including “may,” “should,” “likely,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “seek,” “target,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “project,” or other similar words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding the offering, plans, objectives and beliefs of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date hereof, and our management’s current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contacts: 
  
Peter J. MoerbeekKimberly Esterkin
Chief Financial OfficerADDO Investor Relations
Pete.Moerbeek@iea.netiea@addoir.com
765-828-2568310-829-5400

 


Primary Logo


All news about INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES, INC.
10:01aInfrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Closing of Common Stoc..
GL
02/05INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIV : Prices Secondary Offering at $16.75 per S..
MT
02/04INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY ALTERNATIVES : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
02/04INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY ALTERNATIVES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
02/04Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stoc..
GL
02/03Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Launch of Common Stock..
GL
01/22INSIDER TRENDS : Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Insider Disposes of Shar..
MT
01/22INSIDER TRENDS : Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Insider Makes Tax Sale I..
MT
01/22INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Sells Shares ..
MT
01/20INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIV : Unit Lands $45 Million Wind Construction ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 746 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,38 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -105x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 457 M 457 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 650
Free-Float 89,2%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00 $
Last Close Price 19,94 $
Spread / Highest target -34,8%
Spread / Average Target -34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Paul Roehm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter J. Moerbeek Chief Financial Officer
Derek W. Glanvill Chairman
Michael E. Stoecker Chief Operating Officer
Gil M. Melman Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES, INC.20.34%457
VINCI SA5.70%58 457
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.02%30 759
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED20.55%29 242
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.73%18 739
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.14%16 626
