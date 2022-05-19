Log in
    IEA   US45686J1043

INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES, INC.

(IEA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
7.780 USD   +4.15%
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to Attend H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
GL
04:31pInfrastructure and Energy Alternatives to Attend H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
GL
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to Attend H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/19/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (Nasdaq: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that members of its executive management team will attend the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

In conjunction with the event, IEA executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your H.C. Wainwright salesperson.

ABOUT IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of the larger providers in the renewable energy industry and has completed more than 260 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy-civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest company news and events.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “plan” and “believe,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this release. For a full description of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, please refer to IEA’s periodic filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission including those described as “Risk Factors” in IEA’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 7, 2022 and in any quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. IEA does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Aaron Reddington, CFA
investors@iea.net


