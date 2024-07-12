Infrastructure India PLC - Fund investing directly into assets in India - Independent Director Madras Ramachandran resigns from board. Says he feels he cannot perform the roles required of him as the company's only independent director. In June, the only other independent director was removed. Following his resignation, the board contains Chief Executive Sonny Lulla and Chair Tom Tribone, which does not meet the quoted companies alliance code for corporate governance guidance.
Current share price: 0.010 pence
12-month change: down 50%
By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.