Infrastructure India PLC - infrastructure fund investing directly into assets in India - Agrees conditional USD10 million sale of its 99.99% interest in Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Ltd and its subsidiaries to Pristine Malwa Logistics Park Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects Ltd. Consideration also includes up to 33% of Pristine Malwa's issued share capital. The Pristine Group provides end-to-end multi cargo logistics solutions, and services including port handling, road and rail transport, warehousing, shipping, stevedoring, customs handling, and integrated logistics in India and Nepal.
Current stock price: 0.93 pence, multiplied on Wednesday
12-month change: More than doubled
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter
