Infrastructure India plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company's investment objective is to provide capital growth and income by investing in infrastructure projects in India, with a particular focus on the energy and transport sectors. The Company's portfolio of investments include Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Limited (DLI), which is a national, infrastructure based, rail-linked logistics company developing large warehousing capacity and deliver integrated supply chain solutions; Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation Limited, which has approximately 400 megawatts (MG) (ten 40MW turbines) hydroelectric plant, which is located at Mandaleshwar, approximately 108 kilometers southwest of Indore in Madhya Pradesh; Indian Energy Limited (IEL), which is an independent power producer with two operating wind farms with approximately 41.3 MW capacity and India Hydropower Development Company, LLC, which is a developer of small hydro projects, with six operational projects.

Sector Closed End Funds