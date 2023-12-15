Infrastructure India PLC - infrastructure fund investing directly into assets in India - Says it has agreed to an extension of the maturity dates for all of its debt facilities, which are currently provided by GGIC Ltd, IIP Bridge Facility LLC and Cedar Valley Financial. Notes its term loan provided by IIP, worth USD119 million, will be extended to January 15. Says it unsecured working capital loan and unsecured bridging loan have also been extended to January 15.

Current stock price: 0.56 pence each

12-month change: down 99%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

