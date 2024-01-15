Infrastructure India PLC - infrastructure fund investing directly into assets in India - Agrees extension to the maturity dates of all its debt facilities, being the term loan provided by IIP Bridge Facility LLC, the working capital loan provided by GGIC Ltd and the bridging loan provided by Cedar Valley Financial. All three have been extended to February 29.
Current stock price: 0.56 pence
12-month change: down nearly 99%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
