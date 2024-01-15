Infrastructure India PLC is an Isle of Man-based closed-end investment company investing in core economic infrastructure. The Companyâs portfolio includes Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Limited (DLI), Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation Limited, Indian Energy Limited (IEL) and India Hydropower Development Company, LLC (IHDC). DLI is a national, infrastructure based, rail-linked logistics company, which develops warehousing capacity and the capability to deliver integrated supply chain solutions. Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation Limited has an approximately 400 megawatts (MG) (ten 40MW turbines) hydroelectric plant, which is located at Mandaleshwar, approximately 108 kilometers southwest of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. IEL is an independent power producer with two operating wind farms with 41.3 MW capacity. IHDC is a developer of small hydro projects, with six operational projects (62 MW) and an additional 24MW under advanced development or construction.

Sector Closed End Funds