Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Infrastructure India PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIP   IM00B2QVWM67

INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC

(IIP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:02 2022-12-21 am EST
0.3860 GBX   -14.22%
07:02aInfrastructure India makes first half loss as net liabilities increase
AN
06:26aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Zephyr Energy rises on US acquisitions
AN
04:32aFTSE 100 Rises After Modest Gains on Wall Street
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infrastructure India makes first half loss as net liabilities increase

12/21/2022 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Infrastructure India PLC on Wednesday said its half-year loss trebled and it has negative net assets but insisted its outlook is "generally positive".

Infrastructure India is an Isle of Man-based investor in infrastructure assets in India's energy and transport sectors.

Pretax loss for the six months that ended September 30 was GBP62.2 million, tripling from GBP21.2 million a year before. Infrastructure India also on Wednesday reported that it pretax loss for the financial year that ended March 31 had widened to GBP48.4 million from GBP30.8 million a year ago.

Gross investment value at September 30 was GBP194.1 million, up 15% from GBP168.7 million at March 31, but down 26% from GBP263.1 million a year ago.

Infrastructure India said net assets were negative GBP85.7 million at September 30, widening from negative GBP46.8 million on March 31, and swinging from net assets of positive GBP72.1 million a year ago.

"The consensus outlook for India is, however, generally positive so long as the global uncertainties and inflation don't weigh too heavily on domestic demand," the company said.

Infrastructure India did not declare a dividend, unchanged from a year ago.

Infrastructure India shares were down 14% trading at 0.39 pence per share at midday on Wednesday in London. The stock is down 47% over the past 12 months.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC
07:02aInfrastructure India makes first half loss as net liabilities increase
AN
06:26aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Zephyr Energy rises on US acquisitions
AN
04:32aFTSE 100 Rises After Modest Gains on Wall Street
DJ
02:04aEarnings Flash (IIP.L) INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA Reports FY22 Loss GBX-20.54
MT
12/16TRADING UPDATES: Dev Clever to cancel shares; Tintra raises funds
AN
12/16FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.3% as Recession Fears Rise
DJ
12/16Games Workshop's Deal With Amazon Could Propel Profits
DJ
12/16BOE Likely to Extend Rate Rises if Labor Market Tightness Persists
DJ
12/16Sterling Could Fall Vs Euro on ECB-BOE Divergence
DJ
12/16FTSE 100 Falls; Industrial, Property Stocks Biggest Losers
DJ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 18,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,07 M 3,72 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Infrastructure India PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Rahul Sonny Lulla Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Anthony Tribone Chairman
Madras Seshamani Ramachandran Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Venerus Non-Executive Director
Graham Roger Smith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC-33.33%4