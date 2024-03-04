Infrastructure India PLC - infrastructure fund investing directly into assets in India - Announces that the documentation to extend the maturity of its debt facilities has been finalised. Explains the debt facilities include the term loan provided by IIP Bridge Facility LLC, the working capital loan provided by GGIC Ltd and the bridging loan provided by Cedar Valley Financial. Notes the term loan is a USD119 million principal secured facility, the unsecured working capital loan is for USD17 million and the unsecured bridging loan was USD64.1 million in March 2019.
Current stock price: 0.56 pence
12-month change: down 99%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
