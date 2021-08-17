Infratil : 2021 Annual Meeting - now online

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

18 Aug 2021 8:30am

On 21 July 2021, Infratil Limited (IFT) released the Notice of Meeting (and Proxy Form) for its 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held on Thursday, 19 August 2021 commencing at 2.30pm (NZST). In that Notice of Meeting, shareholders were given the option to join the meeting in person or online.

Infratil now advises that, due to the level 4 lockdown announced by the Government on 17 August 2021, shareholders will no longer have the option to join the meeting in person and shareholders will only be able to join the meeting online. When participating online you will require your shareholder number, found on your Proxy Form, for verification purposes.

To participate in the Annual Meeting, please go to www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/ift21. More information on online participation is set out in the Notice of Meeting and is also set out in the Appendix to this announcement. Shareholders can submit questions online in advance of, or during the Annual Meeting.

You may also appoint a proxy and direct your votes in advance of the meeting. Please see the Notice of Meeting for instructions.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited

mark.flesher@infratil.com