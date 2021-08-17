Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Infratil Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 08/17
7.16 NZD   -2.45%
05:14pINFRATIL : 2021 Annual Meeting - now online
PU
08/04Australian shares close at record highs on miners boost
RE
08/03INFRATIL : Completion of sale of 65.15% stake in Tilt Renewables
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infratil : 2021 Annual Meeting - now online

08/17/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

18 Aug 2021 8:30am

On 21 July 2021, Infratil Limited (IFT) released the Notice of Meeting (and Proxy Form) for its 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held on Thursday, 19 August 2021 commencing at 2.30pm (NZST). In that Notice of Meeting, shareholders were given the option to join the meeting in person or online.

Infratil now advises that, due to the level 4 lockdown announced by the Government on 17 August 2021, shareholders will no longer have the option to join the meeting in person and shareholders will only be able to join the meeting online. When participating online you will require your shareholder number, found on your Proxy Form, for verification purposes.

To participate in the Annual Meeting, please go to www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/ift21. More information on online participation is set out in the Notice of Meeting and is also set out in the Appendix to this announcement. Shareholders can submit questions online in advance of, or during the Annual Meeting.

You may also appoint a proxy and direct your votes in advance of the meeting. Please see the Notice of Meeting for instructions.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited
mark.flesher@infratil.com

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 21:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFRATIL LIMITED
05:14pINFRATIL : 2021 Annual Meeting - now online
PU
08/04Australian shares close at record highs on miners boost
RE
08/03INFRATIL : Completion of sale of 65.15% stake in Tilt Renewables
PU
08/03Powering Australian Renewables completed the acquisition of Tilt Renewables L..
CI
07/20INFRATIL : Investment Manager Morrison & Co Appoints New CEO
MT
07/20INFRATIL : Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
07/20INFRATIL : manager Morrison & Co announces CEO transition
PU
07/05INFRATIL : Annual Meeting and Director Nominations
PU
06/24INFRATIL : Morrison & Co Acquires Infratil Shares Worth $14 Million
MT
06/21Trustpower to Vote on Trustpower's Sale of Retail Business to Mercury
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 517 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
Net income 2022 13,8 M 9,53 M 9,53 M
Net Debt 2022 3 699 M 2 555 M 2 555 M
P/E ratio 2022 375x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 5 176 M 3 582 M 3 576 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,85x
EV / Sales 2023 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 760
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart INFRATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infratil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,16 NZD
Average target price 8,02 NZD
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Peter Boyes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Phillippa Mary Harford Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Ross Finance Director
Mark Tume Independent Chairman
Ralph Brayham Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFRATIL LIMITED-1.92%3 730
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-12.56%18 102
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-32.21%9 058
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.12.74%7 710
MERCURY NZ LIMITED2.91%6 434
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO6.17%4 934