INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/15
7.48 NZD   -0.66%
Infratil : 2021 Investor Day

02/15/2021 | 03:53pm EST
16 Feb 2021 9:38am

Infratil has released the presentation material for its annual Investor Day, which this year is fully virtual. Presentations will be recorded during the day and will be available to view on www.infratil.com after the event.

Infratil's objective is to keep its stakeholders well informed about how its businesses are performing and how their delivery of strategic objectives is progressing.

Management will also give an update on Infratil's overall portfolio strategy, as well as providing views on the near-term outlook.

Infratil has updated its FY2021 Proportionate EBITDAF(1) guidance range to $440 million to $470 million, which includes a three-month contribution from the recent acquisition of QScan Group.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited
mark.flesher@infratil.com

(1) Proportionate EBITDAF is an unaudited non-GAAP ('Generally Accepted Accounting Principles') measure. Proportionate EBITDAF does not have a standardised meaning and should not be viewed in isolation, nor considered a substitute for measures reported in accordance with NZ IFRS, as it may not be comparable to similar financial information presented by other entities. A definition of Proportionate EBITDAF and reconciliation of Proportionate EBITDAF to Net profit after tax is provided at Appendix I to the Infratil Interim Results Presentation for 30 September 2020.

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 20:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
