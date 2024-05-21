Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of securities

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

28/5/2024

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Standard share registry, external advisers and ASX administrative fees.

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

The securities issue will occur for the purpose of partially paying the incentive fees payable to Morrison Infrastructure Management Limited as consideration for management services.

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

The number of securities proposed to be issued and the issue price per security are based on a formula linked to a variable and are subject to change. Specifically, the issue price per security will be an amount equal to 98 per cent of the weighted average sale price of all trades of IFT¿s ordinary shares on the NZX on the 5 business days immediately prior to the date the shares are issued (being 28 May 2024). The number of securities proposed to be issued will be calculated by dividing NZD50,000,000 (being the amount of the incentive fees payable by IFT to Morrison Infrastructure Management Limited that IFT has elected to pay by way of issue of shares) by that issue price per security, rounded down to the nearest whole number of securities.

7F.3 Any on-sale of the +securities proposed to be issued within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

Not applicable - the entity has arrangements in place with the holder that ensure the securities cannot be on-sold within 12 months in a manner that would breach section 707(3) or 1012C(6)